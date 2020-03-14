Joe Giudice Urges Daughters Not To Fear Amid Coronavirus Crisis: ‘Daddy Is Always Here’

Joe Giudice took to his personal Instagram account as the harrowing COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, telling his four beautiful daughters that they are ‘warriors,’ and in time, ‘this too shall pass.’

Despite being hundreds of miles away in Salerno, Italy, Joe Giudice is keeping his family close. Joe, 47, took to his Instagram account on March 14, sharing a loving video of his four daughters he shares with Teresa Giudice, 47 — Gia, 19, Milania, 15, Gabriella, 16, and Audriana, 11. In the video, set to the tune “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” Joe shared with his followers a candid video of his four beautiful girls out together with their dad eating ice cream. Although viewers couldn’t decipher what was being said in the video, it was so clear that Joe’s four girls were enjoying every second they had with their dad, who has been living in Italy since his deportation.

Of course, the endearing message didn’t end there. Joe also posted an adoring caption dedicated to his girls. “To my babies, you’re not alone. (Daddy is always here),” Joe shared to his four daughters. “You’re warriors. This too shall pass don’t allow others to put fear in you fight with all the power within you. Reflect on all you’ve been through, yet you still got up every day and put a smile on your face like mommy,” Joe concluded his caption.

The safety measures that are being taken to contain the spread of Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, have impacted millions of people around the world, including the Giudice family. With Joe’s current residence in Italy, the former Real Housewives Of New Jersey star is already feeling the affects of the country’s lockdown. On March 10, Joe took to his Instagram to show his followers the ‘ghost town‘ he was living in, capturing on his camera phone the empty streets and sidewalks of his neighborhood while calling the lockdown ‘ridiculous.’

Two days later, on March 12, Joe walked through the desolate village again, commentating with his frustrations and fears. “Well, today they literally shut everything down,” he shared. “There’s, like, not even suppliers, no nothing open. No cafes, ain’t anything today. So basically they’re containing this virus, I guess it’s good in a way. But at least we got a couple guys come out and go to work today. So we’re going to get something done today. Better to do something than nothing. I can’t just sit in the house all day. It’s crazy.” As of March 13, Italy is one of the hardest hit countries in the Coronavirus pandemic, with roughly 1,200 dead and over 17,000 confirmed cases.