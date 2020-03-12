Joe Giudice posted a video of him bolding walking through a deserted Italian village amid the country’s growing Coronavirus pandemic.

“Well, today they literally shut everything down,” Joe Giudice, 49, began during an Instagram video of him strolling through an eerie Italian town on Thursday, March 12, while discussing what life is like in the country one day after Coronavirus was declared a pandemic there. “There’s like not even suppliers, no nothing open. No cafes, ain’t anything today. So basically they’re containing this virus, I guess it’s good in a way. But at least we got a couple guys come out and go to work today. So we’re going to get something done today. Better to do something than nothing. I can’t just sit in the house all day. It’s crazy.”

“But, you know, we gotta do what we gotta do,” he then added before bringing up something that has been commonly talked about in relation to the growing Coronavirus issue. “It sucks, but it is what it is. Be safe, wash your hands.” The situation has been a tough one for the Real Housewives of New Jersey star who also revealed that it has prevented him from visiting his Italian grandmother. “The update here! People can work only praying this will be better soon. Nonna said no visits till ban is lifted,” he captioned the post before adding a bunch of related hashtags. “#italia #coronavirusitalianews #workhard #positivevibes #hope.”

Joe, who has been living in Salerno, Italy since his 2019 deportation, vented about the pandemonium surrounding the Coronavirus problem amid the European country being on lockdown over it on Tuesday, March 10. “More people die from Viagra (heart attacks and drug overdose) everyday than this Corona virus,” he began the accompanying text of a separate video posted of him roaming around his town.

He continued in the caption by writing, “People here are frantic because government is ridiculous with (lock) down !!!! Sorry Lock down not for me Never again !!!!! Stay safe (world) eat healthy, exercise, and no shaking (hands)!”