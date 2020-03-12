JoJo Siwa Gushes Over Rumored BF Elliott Brown & Reveals They’ve Been ‘Friends Forever’

JoJo Siwa played it coy when asked about her dating life, only saying in a new interview that she and rumored boyfriend Elliott Brown have been friends since they were eight years old!

Are JoJo Siwa and Elliott Brown dating? Good luck getting JoJo to confirm! The Nickelodeon star, 16, dodged the question about her relationship status during an interview with E! News, simply saying that she and Elliott have been “friends forever.” Interviewer Jason Kennedy pointed out that JoJo had a famed photo of the high school football player in her candy-colored bedroom, and wanted to know what was up. JoJo answered carefully, saying, “I’ve actually talked with him about how I was gonna answer this, ’cause I was like, ‘I know it’s gonna come up some time.’ Elliot is his name. He has been a family friend of mine for, oh gosh. I’ve known him since he was eight. Since I was eight.”

The “Kid in a Candy Store” singer’s fans started freaking out when she posted about Elliott twice on social media. The duo starred in a cute TikToK video together on March 1, which showed them dancing up a storm. She revealed in a February 24 Instagram post that she made Elliott custom glitter high-tops, too. Elliott re-posted the pic, captioning it, “So blessed…had such an amazing time out in Cali w/ everyone.” He ended the caption with a red heart emoji, which naturally had JoJo’s fans beside themselves. “He came out here and we had a really great time. And, he is an awesome kid,” JoJo gushed in her interview. “And I — his family are the nicest people ever and we’ve been friends for forever.”

She said that she “did agree” that they’re cute together, though! She also revealed something exciting: “I will say, I’m really excited to see [Elliott] this weekend. He’s coming back out here.” Elliott lives in Nebraska, and will play football for Nebraska University’s Cornhuskers as a preferred walk-on in fall 2020. JoJo lives in Los Angeles — 1500 miles is quite a long trek for just a little weekend trip!

JoJo’s a busy bee right now, relationship or not. The singer recently gave HollywoodLife an EXCLUSIVE look at her “Worldwide Party Remix” music video. She also confirmed that her 2020 D.R.E.A.M. tour, which kicked off yesterday, “is going to be bigger and better than before!”