Elliott Brown: 5 Things To Know About JoJo Siwa’s Apparent Boyfriend

JoJo Siwa is (maybe) off the market, and the boy who apparently captured her heart is Elliott Brown. As fans freak out about this potential romance, get the scoop on JoJo’s supposed bae.

“We were waiting to cross the street and we missed the walk signal 3 times for this tik tok,” JoJo Siwa, 16, captioned a Mar. 1 Instagram post. While the video was cute, fans were more considered with the corn-fed hunk of beef that was in the video with her. Elliott Brown made his second appearance on JoJo’s Instagram – the first being a “twinning” photo in which he and she both are in head-to-toe denim. Some interpreted this as her going public with her apparent boyfriend. However, neither JoJo or Elliott have confirmed this romance. In fact, when he shared the denim picture to his Instagram, he said he was “so blessed” for having “such an amazing time out in Cali with everyone.” As he heads back to his home in the Midwest, here’s what you need to know about him.

1. He’s a high school football player. Elliott hails from Nebraska, and he’s a graduating senior at Elkhorn South High School. He threw for 1,322 yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 games this past season. He also ran for 582 yards for five more touchdowns. That’s why he’s so ripped.

2. He’s staying in Nebraska. Elliott will join the Nebraska Cornhuskers football program in 2020 as a preferred walk-on. Though he played as a quarterback for his high school, he’ll begin his career at Nebraska University as a wide receiver. “It’s a tradition that you can’t pass up, especially when being from here and seeing the influence the program has on people,” he said soon after committing to NU, per the Omaha World-Herald. “Also, the influence that I can have on people in my community that goes way beyond football.”

“I realized this is where I want to be, and I want this to be my home for the next chapter in my life,” he added. “Plus, I couldn’t find a better group of coaches to push me and challenge me to become a better person on and off the field.” As it turns out, Elliott’s father was a wing back on the championship-winning Husker teams in 1995 and 1997.

3. He has at least one tattoo. “Through him, I live, but through y’all, I believe,” Elliott captioned a Dec. 29 2018 Instagram post featuring him getting a tattoo on his right bicep. The design is that of a Cristian crucifix, indicating that Elliott takes his faith seriously. He also is very open with his beliefs on social media.

4. One of his best friends is a 6-year-old girl. Elliott and McKinley Blue became BFFs after she was injured in a 2018 car accident, according to Good Morning America. She suffered brain trauma and had to relearn how to walk, talk and eat. Elliott and McKinley’s sisters are friends, and so he began visiting her in the hospital’s rehab center. “He just has a big heart, and when she was in the hospital, it was scary, she was frustrated,” Elliott’s mom, Sara Brown, told GMA. “He just wanted to bring a smile to her face.”

“He felt compelled to share McKinley’s story and was drawn to it for his own personal growth,” McKinley’s mother, Jessica Blue, McKinley’s Mom told GMA. They started to develop this bond which I thought was so precious. I always thought he was a very sweet boy and a great example for my girls.” During the football season, McKinley would paint Elliott’s nails to help her regain strength in her arm during physical therapy. It became their ritual before his games on Thursday. After she was released from the hospital, she continued to paint his nails and cheer him on, in person, at his games.

5. This potential romance has people freaking out. While it’s unclear whether or not JoJo and Elliott are an item, one thing is crystal clear: the Internet couldn’t handle the fact that JoJo might have a boyfriend. Judging by some of the reactions, the response was part of “man, they grow up so fast these days” and part jealous rage. “No FUCKING way jojo siwa has a bf BEFORE ME…There is literally no hope for me,” one despondent person tweeted. “how the fuck does jojo siwa have a whole ass boyfriend, and i can’t get a text back.” “Wait Jojo Siwa has a boyfriend? Girl needs to teach me how to get one I’m suffering over here.” “my brain cannot handle the fact that jojo siwa has a boyfriend.”