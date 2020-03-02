JoJo Siwa, 16, Seemingly Confirms Romance With Elliott Brown & Fans Go Nuts 

After JoJo Siwa and Elliott Brown posted several Instagram pictures together, fans are certain that they’re an item, and fans can’t get over how ‘cute’ they are together!

It looks like JoJo Siwa, 16, may have a new man in her life! The YouTube star has been spending a lot of time with Elliott Brown, and their recent social media posts seem to suggest that they’re more than friends. The pair’s relationship really caught fans’ eyes after JoJo posted a cute TikTok video of them dancing together on March 1. They both had huge smiles on their faces as they goofed off in the video, and the comments section was flooded with fans gushing over how ‘cute’ they were together.

This was not the first time that Elliott appeared on JoJo’s Instagram page, though. On Feb. 24, she posted a photo of them wearing matching denim jackets and black tracksuit pants, along with sparkly high-top sneakers. “Twinning for the win!!” JoJo captioned the pic. “E didn’t have shoes that matched his outfit so I made him wear some fancy sparkly high tops. I’d say we look pretty cool.” Elliott also shared a photo of the two wearing the look, and captioned it, “So blessed…had such an amazing time out in Cali w/ everyone.” He also added a red heart emoji.

Elliott is from Nebraska, which is where JoJo also grew up. However, it is unclear how they crossed paths and met, as JoJo spends a lot of time in Los Angeles these days. Elliott is a senior Elkhorn South High School, and will head to Nebraska University to play football in the fall. He will join the team as a preferred walk-on.

Elliott received scholarships to Division II schools like Northwest Missouri State, Augustana and UNK, but decided on the program at NU, where his father also played football, instead. He will play wide receiver for the Huskers, after completing his high school career as a quarterback. Elliott helped lead his high school team to the state quarterfinals during his senior year.

While Elliott is finishing up high school, JoJo is about to embark on the next leg of her Dream tour, which kicks off in Colorado on March 11 and doesn’t wrap up until the beginning of June in Arkansas. This pair’s relationship will definitely be put to the test as they battle long distance over the coming months!