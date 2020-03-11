Meek Mill’s pregnant girlfriend Milan took to Instagram to share a series of photos showing her bare baby bump while she wore a turquoise bikini and admitted she’s learning how to be ‘a better woman’.

Meek Mill‘s girlfriend, Milan Harris, 31, is gearing up to have a baby and she’s proud to show it! The pregnant beauty shared some pics of herself on Instagram on Mar. 9 and in them, her bare baby bump was on full display. She wore a turquoise bikini under a matching turquoise and white long over shirt in the snapshots and posed outside in front of a tropical scenery with sunglasses. She used the caption for the pics to admit the life lessons she’s been learning.

“Life long leaders are life long learners✨✨✨Still Learning how to be a better woman, learning how to love, learning how to run my business, learning to be a better leader, learning to be a better public speaker, learning how to do my makeup and other girly things, learning to have patience (might be impossible tho), learning how to be a better person, sister, daughter, friend & the best mother possible,” the caption read.

Milan’s post comes after her pregnancy was confirmed by Meek in a tweet that was part of a Twitter feud he was having with his ex Nicki Minaj, 37, on Feb. 5. Although there was speculation that he had a romance with Milan, who announced she was pregnant late last year, and her baby-to-be might be his, neither of them officially confirmed it until that day when he called her his “girl.” “My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish … Ima exit,” the tweet read.

When Milan is not showing off her baby bump or hanging out with her love Meek, she’s showing off her clothes. The soon-to-be mother is also a fashion designer and the founder of the streetwear brand Milano Di Rouge. The unisex clothing has caught the eye of many celebrities, including her boyfriend Meek, Cardi B, 27, and Chris Brown, 30. Online, the brand is described as an “apparel brand that focus on providing affordable luxury to the fashion enthusiast.”