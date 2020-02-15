Meek Mill & Pregnant Girlfriend Milan Harris Finally Go Instagram Official On Valentine’s Day

It’s not official until it’s on Instagram! Meek and Milan have been romantically linked for the past year, but neither had commented on the status of their relationship — until now.

Meek Mill, 32, and his leading lady Milan Harris, 30, are proud parents-to-be! The duo have kept relatively quiet since it was revealed they’re welcoming a little bundle of joy. Although the pair have been romantically linked for the past year, neither publicly confirmed they were an item — until they let the cat out of the bag on the most romantic day of the year. Milan made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2020, captioning the shot, “Ima tell my grandkids that ‘we started out as close friends’.” The picture showed the duo on a couch getting cozy: her head was in Meek’s lap as the couple watched TV. Milan wore a low-cut white top, with her long brunette tresses falling effortlessly on Meek’s lap. He also wore a white top, but with low-rise patterned jeans.

It comes in the midst of a Twitter firestorm between rapper Meek and his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj, 37. The singers have been exchanging clapbacks in a war of words since early February when Meek tweeted, “My girl is with me pregnant and watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish…Ima exit.” The tweet has since been deleted but marked the first statement about the pairs’ relationship status! Milan previously announced her pregnancy at her annual Milano di Rouge fashion show at the end of last year, with many speculating that Meek was likely the father.

Nicki not only fired back at Meek on Twitter, but also reportedly on her comeback single “Yikes”. She managed to get in some digs at the rapper on the new song, as she raps, “Yikes, you a clown, you do it for the likes.” This is one of the same statements that Nicki made about her ex amidst their wild social media feud on Feb. 5. The message was sent on Nicki’s Instagram story, where she wrote out the same words as this lyric from her new song and also said that Meek has ‘Twitter Fingers.” It seems that the lyric is in reference to Meek talking about her on social media to get ‘likes’ on the various sites. The online feud came after Nicki, her husband, Kenneth Petty, and Meek had a run-in at a store back in January, and video of the confrontation showed that it got pretty hostile between the two men.

Despite the drama, Meek and Milan look happier then ever — and they seemingly have plenty in common, especially when it comes to their drive in business! Milan founded her immensely popular streetwear line Milano di Rouge in Philadelphia back in 2012, and has become a household name in the fashion world since. Fans of the unisex brand include her boo Meek, Cardi B and Chris Brown and she’s often seen rocking the sexy styles herself. “It’s never to late to follow your dreams,” Milan says on the official website.