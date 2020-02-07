Meek Mill Poses With Pregnant Girlfriend In New Pic 2 Days After Nicki Minaj Revealed The Baby News

Milan Rouge Harris was absolutely glowing as she showed off her growing baby bump in a skintight nude dress!

Meek Mill, 32, and Milan Rouge Harris, 30, are beaming! The proud parents to be snapped a photo at a J.P. Morgan Summit on Friday, Feb. 7 and we can’t get over how amazing Milan looks. Rocking a skintight nude turtleneck dress with “Milano di Rouge” written on the chest, the mom-to-be proudly showed off her growing bump and shapely curves. The usually-glam Milan kept her makeup low key and neutral for the event, keeping her long hair in loose curls and accessorizing with silver hoop earrings. The “Letter To Nipsey” rapper cozied up to his new leading lady as he lovingly placed his arm around her in the group photo, which included Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and Robert Frederick Smith.

“Such a great panel. I learned so much today, not only about Reform but about business as well. Great learning experience #Jpmorgan,” Milan captioned her photo. Meek also re-posted the same image, adding “J.P MORGAN SUMMIT was learning experience!” On his Instagram story, the rapper shared a behind-the-scenes snap from the high profile event which was held at Miami’s swanky 1 Hotel in South Beach. In one snap, Meek re-posted his name tag that listed his profession as a “dream chaser.”

Meek and Milan have been romantically linked for the past year, but neither publicly commented on their relationship until recently. In the midst of a heated online feud with ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj, 37, Meek tweeted, “My girl is with me pregnant and watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish…Ima exit.” The tweet has since been deleted but marked the first statement about the pairs’ relationship status! Milan previously announced her pregnancy at her annual Milano di Rouge fashion show at the end of last year, with many speculating that Meek was likely the father.

The pair seemingly have plenty in common, especially when it comes to their drive in business! Milan founded her immensely popular streetwear line Milano di Rouge in Philadelphia back in 2012, and has become a household name in the fashion world since. Fans of the unisex brand include her boo Meek, Cardi B and Chris Brown and she’s often seen rocking the sexy styles herself. “It’s never to late to follow your dreams,” Milan says on the official website.