Celine Dion Postpones Concerts After Displaying Coronavirus Symptoms & Being Tested

Celine Dion is the latest celebrity to be tested for Coronavirus after displaying cold symptoms that had her in fear that she may have contracted the possibly deadly disease.

Celine Dion, 51, tested negative for the Coronavirus. The legendary singer was tested for the disease after displaying cold symptoms, but luckily, her diagnosis was simply that of a common cold. “On Monday night, a day after completing a six-show run in the New York area, Celine began feeling the symptoms of a common cold,” a message on the singer’s Facebook page read. “The symptoms persisted into Tuesday, and her doctors instructed her to rest for the next 5-7 days. After testing her, the doctors concluded that her virus was not related to COVID-19.”

For the sake of her health, though, Celine will still spend the next several days resting, which meant she had to cancel two upcoming shows on her COURAGE world tour. Her Wednesday, March 11 show at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. was moved to Nov. 16, 2020, while her Friday March 13 show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena was rescheduled to Nov. 18, 2020. “I’m so sorry for disappointing my fans in Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh,” Celine said in a statement. “I hope everyone understands.” With the cancellation of these two shows, Celine will have nearly two weeks to rest before her tour resumes on March 24 in Denver, Colorado.

As the number of Coronavirus cases in the United States rise, celebrities have been taken major precautions to protect their health. While many have been wearing face masks while traveling on airplanes, several have also cancelled concerts. The Coachella Music Festival was even postponed until October!

Stephen Curry was also tested for Coronavirus, but his results were also negative, and it was revealed that he was just battling a bad case of the flu. Meanwhile, Katie Couric made the decision to self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the disease. You really can never be too careful!