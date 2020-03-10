Kourtney Kardashian Admits Sisters Don’t Like That She’s ‘Setting Boundaries’ While Filming ‘KUWTK’

It’s been months since Kourtney Kardashian told Kim and Khloe that she needs to take a step back from filming ‘KUWTK’, but she says that they’re still having trouble understanding.

Kourtney Kardashian is still trying to get her sisters to understand why she doesn’t want to film Keeping Up With The Kardashians as frequently as they do. Three months after the shocking episode aired, during which Kim and Khloe Kardashian confront Kourt about her lack of screen time, the Poosh founder spoke to Health Magazine about where they stand. “I’ve been taking less time with filming and, in general, with work,” Kourtney explained during a larger conversation about her healthy lifestyle. “My sisters don’t like when I say ‘setting boundaries,’ but it’s more about a schedule.”

She added that with that freed up time, she’s “trying to put [her] energy into things that are fulfilling and enjoyable. I try to make myself available to my kids to really be a mom. And I want to be in charge of my time and schedule in order to do the things that are bringing me happiness.” It’s about living life on her “own terms,” she said. Kourtney even shared her bucket list with the magazine, and some of it may surprise you. For a self-possessed “homebody,” it’s pretty adventurous. In the future, Kourtney said she’d like to take piano lessons, learn how to salsa dancing, go skydiving, and do the splits. She’d also love to go on a solo trip to Switzerland.

Kourtney’s desire to take a small step back from KUWTK was a strong storyline this past season, and previews for the upcoming season 18 show that it’s still a major source of contention between herself and Kim. The sisters even get into a physical fight! While Kourtney threatened to quit KUWTK altogether, she came around. Mom Kris Jenner said on a recent Ellen Show episode that she thinks her daughter had a change of heart because not filming would mean missing out on family time. “She hit a wall, and she was frustrated, and she felt under appreciated, and that her sisters didn’t understand her boundaries,” Kris said. “I just think she would miss us.”

When a fan called Kourtney out on Instagram for continuing to film KUWTK, she shut them down with a simple, one word response: “balance.”