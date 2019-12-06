Watch
Kim & Khloe Kardashian Call Kourtney Out For Not Filming Personal Life On ‘KUWTK’

Kim and Khloe are determined that Kourtney’s up to something shady on ‘KUWTK’, and they need to get to the bottom of why she’s being so secretive!

Call it the Kim and Khloe Kardashian Detective Agency! The sisters are determined to find out why Kourtney Kardashian is suddenly acting shady (in their eyes) and setting some boundaries when it comes to filming for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Their methods for getting her to open up… unconventional. In the new preview for the next KUWTK (watch above), Kim and Khloe go meta and confront Kourtney on camera about why she won’t let the cameras follow her everywhere. They’ve tracked her down to the backyard of a mansion, where Kourt swears she’s holding a Poosh meeting.

Khloe’s theory? She’s actually meeting a guy. “I’m not literally dating anybody,” an exasperated Kourtney tells her sisters. “But, we don’t know. ‘Cause, we don’t know anything about you,” Khloe replies. This sparks a tense conversation between the three sisters about what being a reality star actually means. Khloe and Kim argue that it’s their job to be transparent and share everything about their lives on the show. Kourtney just wants some damn peace! “It’s not [our job]. There’s a fine line,” she tells them. Keep in mind they’re all still hanging out in some random person’s backyard while this conversation takes place.

Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves. And it just seems like, for the past few years now, Kourtney hasn’t really been open about her personal life on camera,” Kim says in her confessional. “So, all of the days that Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloe and I are picking up the slack and are having to share more. Because, if we’re not sharing our lives, then what’s the show?”

Kourtney reminds them that yes, she doesn’t want any of her relationships documented on the show (can you blame her??), but she doesn’t hide anything. The woman gave birth on camera, people. “I shared my breakdown, crying about anxiety,” she tells an increasingly frustrated Khloe. “This is so crazy. If they wanted privacy, I would never follow them or expose them,” she adds in her confessional.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sundays at 9:00pm on E!