Kourtney Kardashian Responds To Fans As She Films ‘KUWTK’ Though She Said She Wants To Quit Show

Kourtney Kardashian responded to a fan who called the reality TV star out for continuing to appear on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ after admitting she wanted to film less.

Kourtney Kardashian took a fan to task after they called her out for clearly filming more of Keeping Up With The Kardashians after she revealed that she wouldn’t care if the show ended in October 2019. On Feb. 24, The Poosh founder, 40, shared a carousel post that featured images of a monitor showing Kourt prepping for her confessional on an episode of the upcoming season 18. “these are my confessions,” the mother-of-three captioned the pics. But something didn’t sit well with one Instagram user. “So we’re eating gluten & continuing KUWTK okay kourt do your thaaang,” the follower in question commented. Without hesitation, Kourt gave her follower a one word response. “Balance,” she replied.

But the Instagram user’s comment comes after months of Kourt confessing that she wanted to roll back her time filming the show. During the Dec. 8 episode of KUWTK, Kim and Khloe Kardashian went straight to Kourtney’s house to call her out for not filming more of her personal life! “Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves. And it just seems like, for the past few years now, Kourtney hasn’t really been open about her personal life on camera,” Kim said in her confessional. “So, all of the days that Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloe and I are picking up the slack and are having to share more. Because, if we’re not sharing our lives, then what’s the show?” But Kourtney was not interested in having more of her personal life featured on the longstanding reality series.

“It’s not [our job]. There’s a fine line,” Kourtney told her sisters. Kourt did, however, admit that she already feels like she’s shared so much with audiences and fans of the show. “I shared my breakdown, crying about anxiety,” she told her exasperated sisters. “This is so crazy. If they wanted privacy, I would never follow them or expose them,” she added in her confessional.

Although Kourtney has been incredibly firm in her assertions, her comment back to the Instagram user might just mean that she is maintaining some semblance of balance in her private and professional life. In Dec. 2019, Kourt was seen filming the show with her son, Mason, 10, after admitting she had practically reached her breaking point. Fans will have to wait and see when season 18 premieres just how Kourt is making this balancing act work!