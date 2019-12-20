See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian Spotted Filming ‘KUWTK’ After Threatening To Quit The Show

Kourtney Kardashian filming 'KUWTK' with Mason in Long Beach, CA
BACKGRID
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian takes the kids on a sweet treat date with Travis Barker. The duo look casual as the two families are seen leaving the ice cream parlor together. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 2 DECEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Long Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Kourtney Kardashian gets mic'd up as she arrives at a charity event in Long Beach with her children Mason and Penelope while filming for her show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Mason Dash Disick BACKGRID USA 19 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Hayk/RAAK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kris Jenner accompanies daughter Kourtney Kardashian and her three kids Mason, Reign, and Penelope to lunch at King's Fish House, before going for a cold snack at Menchie's Frozen Yogurt at The Commons in Calabasas. Kris was wearing an oversized shirt with a Chanel lunchbox bag and sneakers. Kourtney was wearing a nude tank top, purple pants and an olive shoulder bag with matching high heels and sunglasses. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Raak / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kourtney Kardashian enjoy mother s day with her kids and nieces. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Ref: SPL1696690 130518 Picture by: Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com View Gallery View Gallery 39 Photos.
Entertainment Editor

Despite her admission that she’s reached her ‘breaking point’ with ‘KUWTK’, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted filming for the show’s upcoming 18th season on December 19 in Long Beach with son, Mason.

Kourtney Kardashian hasn’t said goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The Poosh founder, 40, was photographed filming season 18 of the famous family’s hit show on Thursday in Long Beach, CA. Kourtney and her eldest son Mason, who recently turned 10 on December 14, took a casual stroll as show cameras and crew followed close behind.

The mother-son duo were dressed casually for their sunny day of filming. Kourtney rocked an all black ensemble with a long sleeve black shirt that she tucked into a pair of oversized pants. She stepped out in a pair of shiny platform boots with her hair styled in an up do’. Meanwhile, Mason donned a pair of his uncle’s Yeezy’s, which he paired with bright orange pants and a camouflage t-shirt. He carried a jacket in his left hand, which matched his pants.

Kourtney’s day of filming came after her lack of filming caused the family to feud in the most recent episodes of KUWTK. Kim and Khloe Kardashian expressed their frustration with having to pick up Kourtney’s hours of filming because she wanted more privacy, as well as more time with her kids. Kim and Khloe argued that they manage to make time for the show with their busy work and parenting schedules, so why couldn’t Kourtney.

Kourtney Kardashian filming 'KUWTK'

Kourtney Kardashian photographed filming season 18 of ‘KUWTK’ with her son, Mason in Long Beach, CA on Thursday, December 19, 2019. (Photo credit: BACKGRID) 

Kourtney expressed her frustration with having no “boundaries” between her personal life and filming the show. During last week’s episode, when Kris Jenner tried to plan a family bonding trip to Wyoming, Kourtney admitted that she’d reached her “breaking point” with the show. She noted that her mental health and happiness were more important than KUWTK, which left the family in limbo, trying to figure out what the future of the show looks like.