Jennifer Lopez & Daughter Emme, 12, Snuggle Up To Billie Eilish In Adorable Pic

Billie Eilish can add famous mother-daughter duo Jennifer Lopez and Emme to her list of fans! The pair paid a stop to see the ‘Ocean Eyes’ singer at her concert in Miami and shared a tender embrace backstage!

Billie Eilish‘s March 9 concert at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, FL was made even more special when two famous faces paid a visit to her dressing room! Jennifer Lopez and her 12-year-old daughter, Emme, stopped by the “Bad Guy” singer’s, 18, concert and gave her one of the biggest hugs during her spellbinding performance! In the photos, which J. Lo, 50, posted to Instagram, the trio shared a loving group hug, with Emme squeezed in between the two megastars! Billie was decked out in all green — including her signature hair — while J. Lo rocked a top knot bun and a camo jacket with hoop earrings! “When Emme met Billie 💚💚💚😭,” the “On The Floor” singer captioned the images.

But there was more than just the meet-and-greet that J. Lo and Emme shared with Billie! J. Lo took to her Instagram story and captured moments from Billie’s concert to her social media. At one point, J. Lo and Emme even joined in with Billie’s legions of fans who were in attendance, singing one of her songs along with the newly-minted Grammy winner! Fans can only assume that Billie was so grateful to have the likes of J. Lo and Emme among her fans, especially since they mean so much to her.

At the 2020 BRIT Awards on Feb. 18, Billie shared with attendants how much her devoted fans mean to her during her International Female Solo Artist acceptance speech. “I’ve felt very hated, recently,” the singer confessed. “And when I was on the stage and I saw you guys all smiling at me it genuinely made me want to cry, and I want to cry right now,” she admitted, holding back tears. Clearly, it was an emotional moment for Billie, who has seen so much success in such a short amount of time and only at the age of 18!

But with amazing fans the likes of Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme, Billie can rest assured that she has immense support heading into the next chapter of her career. The young artist is currently on her international tour, which will last until September 7, ending in Jakarta, Indonesia. Along with her tour, Billie’s latest song, the theme for the next 007 film — No Time To Die — was released with immense praise from her fans! Clearly, Billie is only getting started and has so much to look forward to!