‘RHOC’: Kelly Dodd Reveals How She’d Feel If Tamra Judge Returned To The Show Amid Filming Rumors

Rumor has it that Tamra Judge may return to ‘RHOC’ after she wasn’t asked back as a full-time cast member. Kelly Dodd had something bold to say amid the speculation!

Kelly Dodd, 44, isn’t scared at the thought of Tamra Judge, 52, returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County. Given their feud in Season 14, HollywoodLife asked Kelly how’d she feel if her frenemy were to resurface on the show, after a Radar Online report claimed that Tamra’s “in negotiations to return as a ‘friend'” after losing full-time status following the wrap of Season 14. “I’d challenge her to come,” Kelly confidently declared during our EXCLUSIVE interview!

Toning down her answer, Kelly later clarified she wouldn’t actually “challenge” Tamra. “I don’t have a feeling one way or another, really,” she said. She maintained that same indifferent attitude when addressing both Tamra and Vicki Gunvalson‘s departures from the show, after dealing with drama and rumors with each co-star. “I’m not even focused on them anymore. I both wish them the best. It’s good luck with their families. They’re not involved in my life,” Kelly told us in another part of our EXCLUSIVE interview. “I’m really working hard to provide a life for my daughter [Jolie, 13] and my fiancé [Rick Leventhal, 60].

Kelly is leaving behind Season 14’s messes! Her relationship with Tamra took a turn when it was revealed that Tamra, not Vicki, was the first to bring up the infamous “train” rumor during a filmed dinner with other RHOC ladies. Yes, as in the sex train rumor that Kelly vehemently denied! During the cast’s trip to Miami, Kelly and Tamra also got into a shouting match — Kelly was upset that Tamra was repeating rumors that she allegedly “broke someone’s hand” and threw her mom down the stairs (more allegations that Kelly has denied). Meanwhile, Tamra insisted she was just “sticking up” for Kelly.

Now, Kelly is focusing on herself and her business. Her vitamin drink company, Positive Beverage, has developed both a new flavor (Prickly Pear Lemonade) and a new philanthropic initiative that’ll raise awareness for breast cancer throughout the year, called October 365! Telling HollywoodLife why she chose to invest in a healthy beverage company, Kelly told us, “All the beverages out there are very expensive, so I wanted something that was great tasting, great for all ages, and available at a price that people could afford.”