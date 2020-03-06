‘RHOC’: Kelly Dodd Reveals Why She’s Determined To Stay ‘Positive’ After Tamra & Vicki Drama

Kelly Dodd revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about where she stands with former pals Vicki Gunvalson & Tamra Judge after the longtime co-stars left ‘RHOC’ earlier this year!

It appears as if Kelly Dodd, 44, isn’t thinking about her former pals Vicki Gunvalson, 57, and Tamra Judge, 52, at all these days after RHOC fans saw them flip out on each other multiple times last season. “I’m not even focused on them anymore,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while promoting her line of drinks called Positive Beverages with her business partner Zach Muchnick. “I both wish them the best. It’s good luck with their families. They’re not involved in my life.” Her response may come as a surprise to some as two of the “tres amigas” (Shannon Beador, 55, being the other) have dropped some major claims about her in the past including a vicious sex train rumor that was a major storyline during season 14 in 2019.

Kelly also remained positive when asked about Vicki and Tamra’s exit from the show. “Oh, they’re getting a spinoff, so good for them, you know?” she said. The longtime former RHOC stars teased a filming project on their Instagrams on Sunday, March 1, over a month after they both announced within 24 hours of one another that they were leaving the Bravo series. The mother-of-one did, however, say that she would “challenge” Tamra to come back for season 15 but didn’t dive into what she meant by saying that word. “Well, not challenge her, but I mean you know she’s… I don’t have a feeling one way or another really.”

Things appear to be going swimmingly for the outspoken reality star after all that drama with Vicki and Tamra happened. She’s happily engaged to FOX News reporter Rick Leventhal, 61, and is excited about her business venture with Positive Beverages.

“I’m really working hard to provide a life for my daughter and my fiancé and really looking towards being business partners with Zach and really working hard to make this business flourish,” she revealed. “We started from the ground, ground zero, and just from like the logos to the different flavors to all the things that I’ve experienced has been a really great learning curve for me.”

“Staying healthy is important to me and I think that you shouldn’t have to overpay for a healthy beverage,” Kelly said about Positive Beverages. “The beverages out there are very expensive, so I wanted something that was great tasting, great for all ages, and available at a price that people could afford. And I also love the name, most importantly, and I love that it has 110 of all added vitamins with the calcium boost, because you can’t really get calcium in any other form of a drink other than dairy.”