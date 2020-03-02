Tamra Judge & Vicki Gunvalson Spotted Filming Possible New Project After ‘RHOC’ Exits  

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge are up to something! Both Bravo stars shared a behind the scenes photo and video of them filming some sort of secret project on March 1! The posts come just over 1 month after Tamra and Vicki’s exits from ‘RHOC.’

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge are already back in front of the cameras after news of their exits from The Real Housewives of Orange County at the end of January. The Bravo vets confirmed that they’re in the midst of filming something together, in matching posts on Instagram on Sunday night. However, it’s unclear who and what they’re filming for.

“How’s your Sunday?” Tamra captioned a photo of her and Vicki sipping white wine at a kitchen island on March 1. She used the hashtag, “#lifeafterhouswives.” A cameraman can be seen filming a conversation between the two in the shot. She then posed a selfie of her and Vicki holding a camera light.

Additionally, Tamra shared two videos to her Instagram Story, teasing the new project. The first showed a bunch of camera equipment in a laundry room with text over it the clip that read, “grass doesn’t grow under my feet.” Tamra narrated the clip and said, “And, just like that, I’m back on the horse.”

(Photo credit: Tamra Judge/Instagram)

The second featured a soundless video of Tamra and Vicki with a pink and purple heart filter. “You thought you saw the last of us,” Tamra wrote in text on top of the clip. It’s unclear what they two were saying, as Tamra had the sound off.

Vicki shared the same photo in a post on her Instagram, captioned, “Just another Sunday night,” with a red heart emoji. She too used the hashtag, #lifeafterhousives,” along with,

“#cantkeepusdown” and “#woohoo.”

Vicki also shared a video inside a kitchen that showed camera equipment and a goofy cameo from Tamra at the end. In the background, a crew member can be heard mentioning a “script.”