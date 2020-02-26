‘RHOC’ Cast ‘Shocked’ To Hear Tamra Judge May Now Be Returning For Season 15

The ‘RHOC’ cast ‘didn’t know what to make’ of news that Tamra Judge might resurface on ‘RHOC.’ Now, a source reveals how the cast feels after processing the possibility!

There are many changes happening to the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and the ladies weren’t expecting this latest curve ball. Nearly a month after Tamra Judge, 52, confirmed she’s leaving the Bravo show after 12 years of being a main cast member, there’s now talk about Tamra’s future on the show — from the RHOC alum herself! “The ladies of the RHOC were shocked to hear that Tamra will be returning for this season,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, after Tamra went on the Feb. 20 episode of Radio Andy’s Jeff Lewis Live to claim that Andy Cohen told her “to hold off on signing any kind of contract [with another show].” Andy wants Tamra to “run” other offers “past him first,” because the executive producer said she’ll be back on RHOC “next year,” according to Tamra!

Following that shocker, a new report claimed that Tamra’s “in negotiations to return as a ‘friend’ on The Real Housewives of Orange County,” and that she’s “working out a deal that would bring her back for more than three episodes for between $20-25,000,000 each,” per Radar Online. HollywoodLife has reached out to Tamra’s rep for comment, but whether this is true or not, the speculation alone is surprising for her co-stars. “They thought she was done for this season so they didn’t know what to make of it when the news came out,” our own source continues. “Everything is still very up in the air about Tamra filming, if it’s actually happening soon or not, in what capacity, etc. They have all been kept in the dark about what capacity that is as Tamra herself doesn’t even know the plan, so they’re all anxiously waiting.”

With or without Tamra, though — including Vicki Gunvalson, another OG who recently departed the show — our insider promises this upcoming season will still be a roller coaster! “Despite Vicki being gone and Tamra not filming anything yet, there’s still been some really good drama and fighting between the ladies and they’re only a few weeks into filming,” our source tells us.

It was Tamra who was surprised, though, when the reality television star was informed she’d no longer hold an orange. She even unfollowed her co-stars (Andy included) after confirming the sad news on Jan. 25! Explaining this mass unfollowing, Tamra later told Andy in an Instagram Live session on Jan. 28, “I drove down the street and I got a text message from production saying ‘Call me,’ and I was a little bit in shock. And because I knew it was going to be a sh-tstorm. I didn’t want to read about it, I didn’t want to see it. I didn’t want to be hurt any more than I already was. So I just unfollowed everybody. It was just like my instinct. Out of sight, out of mind. I don’t have to see it. Now I’m good. I’ve accepted it.”