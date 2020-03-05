Khloe Kardashian Sizzles In Curve-Hugging Gym Outfit — See Sexy Selfie

Khloe Kardashian’s latest Instagram selfie showed the reality star looking fierce, fit and fabulous at the gym!

Looking good and feeling gorgeous. Khloe Kardashian, 35, was clearly feeling in an upbeat mood when she posted a sizzling hot photo of herself at the gym on Thursday, March 5. The mother-of-one showed off her brutally hot figure in a pink sports bra that highlighted her chiseled midsection. She color-coordinated the workout ensemble with pink sneakers while wearing a matching green jacket and pants combo. Khloe kept her hair up in a bun and appeared to go makeup free for the snap that included her rocking a peace sign (which she also used as the caption to the photo). Fans naturally lined up her comments section with nothing but positivity for her as they wrote endless compliments like “gorgeous” and “stunning” in relation to how amazing she looked in the IG upload.

Khloe has been serving some body ody ody lately and who could blame her? She promoted her two piece Active intimate set from her Good American line in another super sexy Instagram selfie posted on Tuesday, March 3. The KUWTK star struck a seductive pose in an all-white look that expertly showed off her amazing curves. Her figure caught the attention of many family members and celeb pals including older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 40, and baby sis Kylie Jenner, 22, who wrote, “ok” that followed with many exclamation points and a heart eye emoji.

Channeling an icon? Khloe’s outside looks are just as fierce as the barely there ensembles she’s been rocking indoors lately. She looked just like Britney Spears, 38, from her 2001 American Music Awards outfit when she left a studio in Los Angeles in a skintight denim jumpsuit where the top part of it was cut very, very low. She accessorized with a cute pink bag and kept it comfy with a pair of black and white sneakers.

She looked equally as stunning in late February when Khloe was seen filming KUWTK with pal (and Kourtney’s ex) Scott Disick, 36. The fashion mogul flaunted her toned and tanned abs in a black crop-top and paired it with a pair of high-waisted leggings.