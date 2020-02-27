See Pic
Khloe Kardashian Channels Britney Spears’ 2001 AMAs Look In Completely Denim Outfit

Khloe Kardashian
Agoura Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian is out for Wednesday lunch at Plata Taqueria & Cantina in Agoura Hills donning knee-high boots and a burgundy dress. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
Once again Khloe Kardashian proved to be the best spokesmodel for her Good American clothing line. She wore a denim jumpsuit from her brand as she left a studio in L.A.

Khloe Kardashian looked like she was channeling Britney Spears‘ iconic 2001 American Music Awards head to toe denim look on Feb. 27. While it wasn’t a blue jean gown, instead the 35-year-old rocked a skin-tight denim jumpsuit. And instead of Justin Timberlake being her arm accessory, she had a pink Birkin bag instead. Khloe was photographed leaving a studio in Woodland Hills, CA and even rocked blonde hair like Brit did back in the day.

Khloe’s jumpsuit is actually from her Good American clothing brand. It’s the Fit For Success Long Sleeve Jumpsuit in “responsible” denim that retails for $179. While it’s not skin-tight on the website model, Koko made sure that the version she wore hugged her famous curves and tiny waist. A long zipper went up the front of the garment, and Khloe added extra sex appeal by having it unzipped to chest-level to flaunt her cleavage.

Khloe rocked a straight blonde bob that has seemed to be her go-to hairstyle these days. She glammed up her jumpsuit with the luxury purse, several silver and diamond chains around her neck, diamond rings on her perfectly manicured fingers, and chunky silver bracelets on both wrists. She donned shiny aviator style shades and laced up high top sneakers to complete her look.

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian rocks a denim jumpsuit while leaving a studio in Woodland Hills, CA on Feb. 27, 2020.  Photo credit: Shutterstock
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake
Britney Spears and then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake give head to toe denim an iconic moment in their 2001 AMAs outfits. Photo credit: Shutterstock

Khloe was seen rolling up her long sleeves as she left the studio, as L.A. is experiencing a winter heatwave with 80 degree plus temps. She had already turned up the cuff on her pants as to give a sporty look to the outfit. Denim jumpsuits have been a standard in the Kar-Jenner family, as Kylie Jenner, 22, wore a similar one in 2018.

 