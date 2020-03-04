Jax Taylor didn’t hold back while guessing how long each ‘Vanderpump Rules’ couple will last in a tell-all game! He even accused one couple of being ‘glorified roommates.’

“This is a game and I have to give the right answer,” Jax Taylor, 40, declared amid an intense game for Bravo Insider. The task at hand was giving his forecast on how long each Vanderpump Rules couple’s relationship will last, and Jax didn’t sugarcoat his answers. “I’m really good at predicting this stuff. I’ve rarely, rarely ever been wrong on this show. I can’t even think of a time I’ve ever been wrong,” he proudly said in the recent video. Indeed, Jax was nothing but confident when an image of his co-stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix flashed on the screen!

“There is no relationship,” Jax said with a laugh. He added, “I have no ill will towards either of them, I just see them as roommates. Glorified roommates, who hook up occasionally.” Ouch! Jax also had doubts when it came to Scheana Shay and her boyfriend, Brock Davies. “I love Scheana to death and I love Brock. I think he’s a great guy … I’m sorry, guys, but I just don’t think it’s going to last,” Jax confessed.

On the flip side, Jax had high hopes for Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, as well as Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark! Both couples are set to tie the knot soon. Jax wants Lala and Randall to “last forever,” while Jax gushed that he thinks Stassi and Beau “will last a very long time.” In true Jax style, he couldn’t resist adding that “it takes a lot to deal” with Stassi (he dated her between 2012-2013, after all). You can watch the rest of Jax’s predictions in the clip below — he even takes a guess at his own marriage with Brittany Cartwright!

This isn’t the first time Tom has voiced his doubts about Tom and Ariana’s six-year relationship. “I think they’re both good people [but] I think they want different things,” Jax said on the Jan. 16 episode of Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast. He elaborated, saying, “Tom wants to be out every night. Ariana wants to be in her bedroom every night watching movies. Nothing adds up… I don’t think they’re compatible [and] I don’t think it’s going to last forever. I personally think that Tom Sandoval wants to get married. I think he wants to have kids. If you want kids, now is the time to do it. If you don’t, that’s fine. But make sure you really don’t. Don’t just stay in a relationship because you’ve got the house and you’ve got the dog and, well, it’s easier. You’ll look back and regret, regret, regret.”

During Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules, Tom said it was a “deal-breaker” to not have kids, but also claimed that Ariana has “a phobia of being pregnant and giving birth.” Tom later backpedaled on that comment, saying it’s “definitely not [a deal-breaker]” in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.