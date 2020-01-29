‘Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix Goes Off On ‘Gross’ Jax Taylor For Joking About Her Being A ‘Lesbian’

Ariana Madix clapped back at her ‘gross’ ‘Vanderpump Rules’ co-star Jax Taylor for implying that she didn’t want to marry or have kids with Tom Sandoval because she only ‘likes women.’

Ariana Madix has one word to describe her Vanderpump Rules co-star Jax Taylor‘s crude joke about her sexuality: “gross.” During his January 8 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, a viewer asked Jax, 40, if he thought Ariana’s boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, was jealous that he was married and planning kids, to which he replied, “Ariana likes women.” Ariana, 34, is openly bisexual, and has been dating Tom, 36, for six years. She was outraged when host Andy Cohen played the footage during her January 28 WWHL episode. “I thought [what Jax said] was really gross,” Ariana told Andy. “I also thought it didn’t make sense on any level.”

“I mean, there are lesbians who have children, there are lesbians who don’t. There are women who have children who are married, and there are women who are married that don’t,” she said. “None of it made any sense. Also, I have been very open and honest about the fact that I am bisexual, and I don’t think that’s an issue. And it’s certainly not an issue in my relationship. So, I think he should chill out.” While Jax backpedaled on his WWHL episode and said he didn’t really mean she was a lesbian, he doubled down on his comments about Tom and Ariana on The Daily Dish, calling them “glorified roommates.”

“I think they’re both good people [but] I think they want different things,” Jax said on the Bravo podcast. “Tom wants to be out every night. Ariana wants to be in her bedroom every night watching movies. Nothing adds up… I don’t think they’re compatible [and] I don’t think it’s going to last forever. I personally think that Tom Sandoval wants to get married. I think he wants to have kids. If you want kids, now is the time to do it. If you don’t, that’s fine. But make sure you really don’t. Don’t just stay in a relationship because you’ve got the house and you’ve got the dog and, well, it’s easier. You’ll look back and regret, regret, regret.”

The “lesbian” drama comes after Tom revealed to Jax and their friends, last season on Vanderpump Rules, that Ariana drunkenly hooked up with co-star Lala Kent. Ariana said she wasn’t ashamed about her night with Lala, 30, but said it wasn’t Tom’s story to tell.