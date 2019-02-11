‘Vanderpump Rules’: Will Tom Sandoval & Ariana Split After He Said No Kids Is A ‘Deal-Breaker’?

Tom Sandoval made it clear that not wanting kids is a ‘deal-breaker’ in the Jan. 28 episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ while girlfriend Ariana Madix is on the fence. Tom told HL if their stances have changed since!



Tom Sandoval, 35, had us wondering if his and Ariana Madix’s relationship is in jeopardy on the Jan. 28 episode of Vanderpump Rules. While the cast chatted about baby plans, Tom admitted that not having kids is a “deal-breaker.” But here’s the catch — Tom said Ariana, whom he has dated for five years, may be “willing to adopt,” but has “a phobia of being pregnant and giving birth.” Uh oh. A week later, and Tom backtracked on that ultimatum! “I just felt like that in the moment, that was after a lot of drinking,” Tom EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at Ok!, Star, In Touch and Life & Style Magazines’ pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles on Feb. 7. But would he be open to not having kids at all?

“And it’s definitely not [a deal-breaker],” Tom continued to clarify to HL. Instead, Tom will handle his and Ariana’s different goals day by day as he explained, “We’ll see how that unfolds but yes I am staying with her, yeah yeah yeah, things are good with us.” And they’re back in the safe zone! While Tom blamed his “deal-breaker” comment on day drinking, he sounded quite serious in front of the confession cam during the episode: “When it comes to kids I feel like I definitely want to have one or two at some point in time, and to not have that option…is a deal-breaker.”

Ariana also explained her unsure attitude towards becoming a mom during the Jan. 28 episode. The 33-year-old Bravo star just wants to “do all the things” on her wish list, which includes extensive travel plans, before she can even consider welcoming a baby. We’re all for Ariana’s decision, and are happy that Tom is too now!

It was a tense episode for Tom and Ariana. Tom also took heat from his girlfriend for exposing her hookup with co-star Lala Kent to James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor and Peter Madrigal, which Ariana rightfully felt was a violation of her privacy. We’re glad to see that the two appear to have worked out their issues since!