Teresa Giudice Shows Off Her Incredible Body In Plunging Gold Bathing Suit After Splitting With Joe

Teresa Giudice is flaunting her best body ever in an incredible plunging swimsuit. Even her estranged husband Joe thought she looked so hot in the new pics.

Teresa Giudice took a weekend trip to Miami and gifted fans with how amazing she looks in a swimsuit. She shared two pics to her Instagram stories that showed the 47-year-old relaxing on a lounge chair on the beach outside of Miami’s Eden Roc hotel. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s body was on full display in a plunging black and gold one-piece swimsuit. The small swaths of fabric that came up from her waist to around her neck allowed the results of her 2018 breast augmentation to be front and center. In an IG photo on the beach lounger wearing a short, tight Balmain t-shirt as a cover up, her estranged husband Joe Giudice left “🔥🔥🔥🔥” emojis in the comments. You can see Teresa’ swimsuit pics here.

While she had a doctor’s help in keeping her girls full and perky, the rest of Teresa’s killer body is the result of discipline. Along with the swimsuit pic in her IG stories, she also shared video of herself walking at a brisk pace on a pacemaker treadmill. She also shared a photo of her dinner from a healthy eats meal prep service that consisted of grilled chicken and broccoli. So diet and exercise helped give Teresa her tiny waist and toned legs in her swimsuit pics.

Teresa revealed in a Nov. 2018 Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen appearance that, “Yes, I changed out my implants,” She said that her latest “bubbies,” were about the same size as the ones she got in 2008, but were slightly “fuller.” On Jan. 28, 2020, the mother of four posted a more lengthly explanation of why she got new implants. In an Instagram post next to her plastic surgeon she wrote, “I believe it’s important to always stand strong and feel like your best most confident self. 10 Years after my first Breast Augmentation I decided to have my breasts re-done.”

She praised her plastic surgeon Dr. Aviva Preminger. “She was amazing, and so professional. I absolutely loved her,” Teresa gushed, also noting she “could not be happier with the results.” She continued, “I was very nervous to re-do my breasts, but I felt it was necessary for me to feel like my best self. I encourage anyone who doesn’t feel their best self to work on feeling better. Even if it is the smallest thing every day.”