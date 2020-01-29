Teresa Giudice Reveals She Redid Her Breast Implants After Roughly 10 Years

Teresa Giudice is feeling like her ‘best most confident self’ 10 years after her very first breast augmentation in a new Instagram post she shared to her fans and followers as her ex, Joe Giudice, parties with women in Mexico.

Back under the knife — Teresa Giudice took to Instagram on Jan. 28 to reveal that she was having a procedure on breasts for the first time in roughly 10 years! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, posted a pic with her plastic surgeon, Dr. Aviva Preminger, and appeared fresh and relaxed in preparation for the surgery. Teresa used her post to explain to her fans exactly why she chose to have the procedure in the first place. “I believe it’s important to always stand strong and feel like your best most confident self. 10 Years after my first Breast Augmentation I decided to have my breasts re-done,” adding that she felt like “it was necessary for me to feel like my best self.”

Although Teresa is familiar with plastic surgery and has gone through procedures before, she still had some reservations prior to having her breasts redone. “I was very nervous to re-do my breasts,” she confessed. However, she did encourage her followers who don’t “feel their best self to work on feeling better. Even if it is the smallest thing every day.”

The reality star also commended her physician who she felt “understood me, and really made me feel comfortable. I am grateful to have has such a professional approach,” she added. Clearly, Teresa was more than happy with the results her surgery yielded. And the spark of joy comes at a difficult transition in her life. On Dec. 17, news broke that Teresa and her husband of nearly 20 years, Joe Giudice, were officially calling it quits. The couple’s relationship had been on the rocks for sometime, and Joe’s deportation to Italy more than likely added to the strain. As Teresa forms her own path for moving forward, Joe is taking a different route. He was recently spotted in Mexico dancing poolside with a slew of women, and even chatting away in a cabana with some ladies, as well.

But Teresa is maintaining a brave face through it all. As she enters this new phase of her life, Teresa’s clearly trying to put her best foot — and look — forward. Feeling confident and like herself is what matters most as she begins to maneuver the difficulty of enduring her split from Joe. Fans love to see Teresa happy and thriving and cannot wait to see how she takes on this new chapter of her life!