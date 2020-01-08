Joe Giudice Throws Subtle Shade At Teresa Amid Reported Split: ‘My Loving Wife Or Was’

Joe Giudice is sending mixed signals, more than three weeks after his reported split from Teresa. The ‘RHONJ’ star appeared to both diss and compliment Teresa in the same day on Instagram!

Joe Giudice, 47, took a risk by leaving a comment for Teresa, 47, that could’ve been interpreted as shade or heartbreak (or both). On Jan. 8, Teresa shared an Instagram photo that showed The Real Housewives of New Jersey star demonstrating her new eyebrow kit, Bella Brow, on a model, prompting Joe to chime in with his puzzling comment. “My hardworking wife or was ♥♥♥♥,” he wrote. If you’re confused by the unsolicited comment, so are fans.

“Or was?” one fan asked Joe, and it was a good question. There have been mixed signals all over Instagram after Joe seemingly announced he and Teresa split by sharing side-by-side photo of themselves and writing, “It’s Time To Let Go,” in the middle of Dec. 2019. But after leaving the “wife” comment on Wednesday, Joe shared another message devoid of any suspected passive-aggression. He took to his own Instagram to post a photo of Teresa applying her new beauty product, urging fans to tune into Teresa’s segment on the Home Shopping Network to see his “hot momma Teresa.” He even threw in a fire emoji. Hot and cold — exactly what’s going on here?

There were other Instagram comments, too, which some wouldn’t leave under their estranged spouse’s posts. “Hot mamma looking good babe ❤️❤️❤️,” Joe had gushed under a group photo that featured Teresa in a plunging dress on Jan. 6. Well, Joe DID recently admit that he “[doesn’t] know” where he and Teresa “stand,” as seen in an Instagram comment screensgrabbed and posted by @commentsbybravo on Jan. 2! But Joe does know this: he loves the married life! He made that clear in his comment by also writing, “Hmm!! After all these years I don’t think it’s a secret we [Joe and Teresa] fight!! But, I love being married It’s so great to find one special person like Teresa!”

Well, there has been no word on Teresa or Joe moving forward with a legal split by filing for divorce, which can explain the confusion. “[Teresa] also has no intention of divorcing Joe anytime soon for the sake of the kids [Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, Audriana, 10]. She knows it would really upset them and it’s the last thing she wants to do,” a source close to Teresa EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Teresa’s not ready to date and not looking to get married again anytime soon. It’s not like she’s got a desire to have more kids or anything, so she doesn’t see the need.” Teresa was also asked if she’d file for divorce in her Nov. 2019 interview on Good Morning America, and she said, “Not anytime soon…no.”

Joe and Teresa last saw each other, face-to-face, during their big reunion with the kids in Italy in Nov. 2019. Joe has been living in his native country since October of that year, when he chose to leave custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to continue fighting his deportation case abroad.