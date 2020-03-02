Kim Zolciak Biermann, 41, Looks Unrecognizable In Throwback Photo From The 90’s

Twenty-five years ago, Kim Zolciak was a 16-year-old with curly, brunette hair! The ‘RHOA’ alum posted the cutest throwback pic and she’s almost unrecognizable in 1995.

Kim Zolciak, is that you?? The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is known for her platinum blonde hair, plumped up lips, and fabulous Georgia life. But once upon a time, she was a just 16-year-old brunette living Florida. Kim, 41, shared a gorgeous throwback photo from 1995 on Instagram that showed her as an adorable teenager, and it threw her fans for a loop. In the photo, which you can see below, Kim is totally tanned and wearing a multi-colored floral bikini top and gold cross necklace.

While she’s famous for wearing blonde wigs and extensions, she’s rocking her natural brunette curls here, as well as some smokey eyeshadow and nude lipgloss. The whole look is very 1990s. Kim captioned the pic, “My 16 year old self with my cousin Lindsey ❤️ How about those highlights 🙈.” Kim’s friends and fellow Bravo stars were all about the throwback. “Omg you were so gorgeous! I was not cute at 16 lol,” Shahs of Sunset star Lilly Ghalichi commented. “Omg love this,” The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Gretchen Rossi wrote.

Kim and her 16-year-old self are equally cute! And honestly, it doesn’t look like she’s aged a day. She’s even taking style and beauty cues from her gorgeous daughter, Brielle Biermann, 23. Like Brielle, Kim took a break from lip fillers. But since Brielle decided to get just a little filler again, so did Kim.

Kim even posted pics and videos from the doctor’s office to show off her plumper pout after getting hem refilled. “So I jumped on the Brielle Biermann band wagon as well,” she said in one video, adding, “I really wanted them closer to my nose per say … I wanted like a little pout here in the center. And I really wanted my line to be defined.”