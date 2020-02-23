Kim Zolciak Copies Daughter Brielle Biermann By Refilling Her Lips After Dissolving Fillers

Kim Zolciak-Biermann took to Instagram to show off her fuller lips after deciding to have her doctor refill them like her daughter Brielle’s.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 41, decided to follow in her daughter Brielle Biermann‘s footsteps when she had her lips filled again after going through a period of having them dissolved. The reality star took to her Instagram to share some new pics that showed off her new fuller pout after revealing she took a trip to the doctor’s office to get them redone. In the pics, she can be seen standing in a mirror while giving off serious and smiling looks during the selfies. She’s wearing a white crop top that reveals her toned stomach and black pants.

Around the same time she posted the pics, Kim shared some videos to her Instagram story right after her refilling and talked about the experience. “So I jumped on the Brielle Biermann band wagon as well,” she said in the video. “I had my lips dissolved and then Dr. Doan refilled them kind of to, like, make them perfect. I really wanted them closer to my nose per say … I wanted like a little pout here in the center. And I really wanted my line to be defined.”

She went on to explain that the process to get her lips exactly how she wanted them took a while. “It was over the course of four weeks,” she explained. “If you fill out too much at first, then it will poke out very ducky. I’m super happy and she gave me my color back in my lips.”

Before Kim reinjected her lip fillers, Brielle, 22, revealed that she had Dr. Doan reinject hers to make them more even. “All the filler I had before made my lips uneven…So i had @dr.thuydoan re-inject my lips JUST A TAD and I couldn’t be happier,” she wrote on a pic she posted to her Instagram story on Feb. 14. “Still NO WHERE NEAR how they were before.”