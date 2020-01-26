Kim Zolciak Biermann, 41, Shows Off Her Huge Lips & Fans Think She Looks ‘Different’

Kim Zolciak-Biermann took to Instagram on Jan. 25 to show off pics of herself with a big pout during a photo shoot for her KAB Cosmetics line and fans couldn’t help but point out how different she looked in them.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 41, shared various beauty looks in new pics she posted to Instagram on Jan. 25 and her fans definitely took notice! The former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member was busy posing for photos at a photo shoot for her cosmetics line, KAB Cosmetics, when she posted eye-catching selfies that showed her wearing gorgeous makeup, including pinkish eye shadow and black eyeliner, and flaunting a full pout. The reality star’s blonde wavy locks were also kept down as she wore a light purple velvet outfit and in some of the snapshots, she revealed her very white teeth while flashing a big smile.

It didn’t take long for fans to take to the comments section of the post to share their opinions on the recent pics. Some of them thought Kim looked different because of her lack of false eyelashes in one pic while others compared her to beautiful fictional women like Rapunzel and Barbie. “Thought this was Brielle 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕. Such a beauty,” another fan wrote, referring to Kim’s daughter Brielle Biermann, 22.

Before her latest pics, Kim shared a sweet family pic during the holidays on Dec. 27. In the heartwarming caption for the photo, which featured her husband Kroy Biermann, 34, and their six children, including Brielle, Ariana, 18, Kroy Jr., 8, Kash, 7, and twins Kaia and Kane, 6, she revealed that her grandmother sadly passed away. “I remember always saying to her ‘Grandma how did you have 6 kids I can’t imagine!’ She always said, ‘There is more than enough love to go around.’ She was an incredible woman who had more love in heart than anyone I know she will be missed by so many. Grandma, I love you and I’ll never forget how you always made me feel so special,” the caption read.

No matter what kind of pic Kim posts on her social media page, she’s always supported by fans and we love seeing their kind words!