Watch
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Gushes Over Her ‘Littlest Munchkin’ Max, 12, During His ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Performance — Watch

Jennifer Lopez, Max Anthony
SplashNews
Jennifer Lopez 91st Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer J. Lo arrives at the gym with a new hairstyle holding a personalized GUESS tumbler. The shorter, curly look was reminiscent of the same hairstyle worn by her character Harlee Santos on "Shades of Blue''. Jlo, whose bikini selfie challenge has been going viral, carried another personalized water bottle with the Guess logo. Jennifer is the face of the Spring 2020 Guess Ad Campaign. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 26 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: MiamiPIXX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez does some post-Christmas furniture shopping with family in Beverly Hills. Lopez was accompanied by fiancé Alex Rodriguez, kids Emme and Maximilian and other family members. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 28 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez wears a stylish outfit while leaving the NBC studios in NYC, Jennifer wore a plaid jacket with leather high knee boots Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5133248 031219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 57 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Feb. 28 to share an adorable video of her 12-year-old son Max taking on the role of a munchkin in a ‘Wizard of Oz’ performance.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, proved she’s very proud of her son Max, 12, when she took to Instagram on Feb. 28 to share a memorable clip of one of his latest achievements. In the video, the talented young man could be seen standing on a stage and singing a song in a production of the Wizard of Oz. He appeared to be playing one of the munchkins in the popular play as he wore a long blue robe and a black hat. “The littlest munchkin. ♥️ #WizardOfOz #proudmama,” Jennifer captioned the post.

Max isn’t the only one who takes after his mom and has singing abilities. His twin sister, Emme, 12, also has an impressive voice on her and she showed it off when she sang on stage with Jennifer at the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 2. Although her appearance was a surprise, it was one of the most talked about moments from J.Lo’s set.

When Max and Emme, whose father is Marc Anthony, 51, aren’t showing off their vocal skills, they’re enjoying spending quality time with their world famous mother. The “Jenny from the Block” crooner often shares pics and videos of their family time on social media and one of her most recent pics was a throwback in celebration of her son and daughter’s 12th birthday. In the pic, she can be seen leaning over both of them as babies in a crib and smiling. “I know you’re 12 years old today but you will always be my babies… 🥥🤍🤍🥥 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BEAUTIFUL COCONUTS!!!” her caption for the photo read.

We hope to see more posts of Jennifer’s cute kids in the near future. It’s always a delight to see her not only being a talented singer and artist, but also a doting mom!