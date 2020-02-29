Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Feb. 28 to share an adorable video of her 12-year-old son Max taking on the role of a munchkin in a ‘Wizard of Oz’ performance.

Jennifer Lopez, 50, proved she’s very proud of her son Max, 12, when she took to Instagram on Feb. 28 to share a memorable clip of one of his latest achievements. In the video, the talented young man could be seen standing on a stage and singing a song in a production of the Wizard of Oz. He appeared to be playing one of the munchkins in the popular play as he wore a long blue robe and a black hat. “The littlest munchkin. ♥️ #WizardOfOz #proudmama,” Jennifer captioned the post.

Max isn’t the only one who takes after his mom and has singing abilities. His twin sister, Emme, 12, also has an impressive voice on her and she showed it off when she sang on stage with Jennifer at the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 2. Although her appearance was a surprise, it was one of the most talked about moments from J.Lo’s set.

When Max and Emme, whose father is Marc Anthony, 51, aren’t showing off their vocal skills, they’re enjoying spending quality time with their world famous mother. The “Jenny from the Block” crooner often shares pics and videos of their family time on social media and one of her most recent pics was a throwback in celebration of her son and daughter’s 12th birthday. In the pic, she can be seen leaning over both of them as babies in a crib and smiling. “I know you’re 12 years old today but you will always be my babies… 🥥🤍🤍🥥 HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BEAUTIFUL COCONUTS!!!” her caption for the photo read.

We hope to see more posts of Jennifer’s cute kids in the near future. It’s always a delight to see her not only being a talented singer and artist, but also a doting mom!