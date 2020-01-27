Jennifer Lopez, 50, Sizzles At The Horse Track With A-Rod & Kids Max & Emme, 11, Before Super Bowl

Jennifer Lopez looked perfect in a flirty dress on a sunny day at the races with Alex Rodriguez, his daughter, and her 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

With Super Bowl LIV is just one week away, Jennifer Lopez is taking a little time for some much needed rest and relaxation. The “Dinero” singer, 50, was spotted watching the horse races at the 2020 Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series on January 26, and her family seemed like they were having a blast. Her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, his 15-year-old daughter, Natasha Rodriguez, and her 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme Muniz, accompanied her to the festivities at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale, Florida, where she looked gorgeous in a springy a-line dress. Her outfit was perfect for a day at the races, and couldn’t be more different from what we’ve seen her in lately — workout gear and crop tops as she prepares to rock the Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira.

The beige, spaghetti-strap, backless dress featured an intricate pattern on the skirt and bodice depicting tropical flowers and palm trees, and she paired the frock with Gucci jute platform espadrilles. The Hustlers star accessorized with a pair of delicate, feather earrings, armfuls of bracelets, and trendy frameless sunglasses. A-Rod twinned his fiancée by wearing head-to-toe beige to the races, along with suede shoes and aviator shades. Max and Emme were adorable in their outfits, and we’re sure Natasha was, too, though she wasn’t pictured with the fam. Scroll down to see two pics of JLo, A-Rod, and her kids in Florida!

JLo treated fans to a glimpse at her Super Bowl plans in an Instagram video just days before her break. Get ready for incredible dancing and showmanship during the performance! The exciting video showed the singer mimicking some football moves with a microphone in hand, while wearing a Guess cropped sweatshirt and tie-dyed leggings.

A-Rod leaked another look at JLo’s routine in a December 2019 video, revealing that at one point, she’s going to be backed up by a group of child dancers! Tune in on February 2 to see Jennifer and Shakira rock the stage at the Super Bowl.