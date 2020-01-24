Put her in, coach! J-Lo is gearing up for her Super Bowl halftime performance, and jokes that she’ll be waiting ‘for her cue’ on the 25 yard line if either team needs her.

Jennifer Lopez showed off her killer abs in a new video ahead of her Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show. The 50-year-old took to Instagram on Jan. 23 to share the clip, which further proved she’s a woman of many talents. Not only is the Hustlers star preparing for an iconic performance with Shakira, 42, during the 54th Super Bowl on Feb. 2, but it seems she’s ready to sub in on the field during the game! Or maybe it’s a move she’ll do on stage? Either way, she looks good! “I’ll just be here on the 25 yard, line waiting for my cue,” JLo joked, while warming up on the field. She captioned the video, “Waiting for my cue like … Only 🔟 days until #SuperBowlLIV! ✨🏈 ✨ The countdown is on. Are you ready?” She also tagged the activewear brand Niyama Sol, and luxe fashion brand Guess, as she rocked multi-colored pastel leggings and a cropped sweater from the respective brands.

The mom-of-two slicked her hair back into a tight bun and accessorized with large gold hoop earrings and white sneakers, with her enviable abs on display as she goofed around. Fans were quick to react with fire emojis, and messages wishing the singer good luck for the show, which generally attracts more than 110 million viewers. JLo’s friend, photographer John Russo commented: “YOU ARE “THE SHOW” can’t wait”. We can’t help but agree with you there, John! The Bronx-born beauty has been hard at work in Miami, preparing for what is set to be an iconic performance, co-headlined by Columbian singer Shakira. The performances typically last anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes, so fans at the game and viewers at home are in for a real treat — we can’t see what the ladies have in store!

JLo was recently spotted hitting the gym in Miami with daughter Emme Muniz, 11, in tow. Emme’s appearance at the gym with her mom begs the question: will she have a surprise appearance during JLo’s Super Bowl halftime show this year? After all, Emme proved in June 2019 that she’s just as good a dancer and singer as her mother. We’ll have to wait until Feb. 2 to find out! Emme’s twin brother Max, 11, is also in Miami, but their mom isn’t letting work get in the way of their family time. Jennifer took to Instagram on Jan. 15 to share a sweet snap of her in bed with the twins, while she helped them with their homework.

Trust JLo to balance her kid’s homework with rehearsals for what might just be the biggest performance of her career! We can’t wait to tune in on Feb 2. to see what the singer has in store!