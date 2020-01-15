Jennifer Lopez Snuggles In Bed With Kids During Break From Super Bowl Rehearsals

Jennifer Lopez is busy rehearsing for her big Super Bowl LIV halftime show, but she’s not letting work get in the way of family time! The singer shared a cute snap of her in bed with her twins, Max and Emme while she helped them with their homework.

Mom knows best! Not that we ever doubted her but, Jennifer Lopez really can do it all. The Hustlers star helped her 11-year-old twins, Max and Emme with their homework on Wednesday afternoon in between rehearsals for her Super Bowl LIV halftime show. She shared an adorable snap of the family cuddled up in bed as they focused on the kids’ studies.

“Break from rehearsal for homework and snuggle time,” J.Lo captioned the sweet photo, which shows her laying in between the twins. Emme held papers of homework as her mom looked over her shoulder. Meanwhile, Max was focused on an electronic screen with his headphones on.

If there’s one thing fans know about Jennifer, it’s that she always makes sure to have a healthy balance between work and family time. She’s even brought Emme up on stage with her to duet, and youngster has a beautiful voice just like her mom. Not to mention, J.Lo and her fiance Alex Rodriguez have always made family time a big priority, especially since getting engaged in 2019. The singer and former Yankee often share photos with her kids, along with his two daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11. The blended even family rang in the New Year together, as seen in photos that the power couple shared on social media.

(Photo credit: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram)

But, after homework and snuggle time, it’s back to work for Jennifer. The veteran performer is slated to put on one of the most iconic halftime shows in Super Bowl history on February 2 in Miami. She will be joined by Colombian singer, Shakira, who will co-headline the show. Super Bowl halftime shows usually last anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes, so fans at the game and viewers at home are in for a concert-style treat!