Jennifer Lopez, 50, Shows Off Her Flawless Abs In Crop Top & Cheetah Leggings With Daughter, 11

Jennifer Lopez let her six-pack steal the show as she headed to the gym for some Super Bowl halftime show workouts, spicing things up by rocking the cutest crop top and leggings.

With Super Bowl LIV just two weeks away, Jennifer Lopez is ramping up her workouts to hardcore levels. And the results show that her dedication to her gym sessions is definitely paying off; just look at that six-pack as proof! JLo, 50, already had impeccable abs, as anyone who looked at a photo of her over the past 30 years know, but it’s never been more apparent than while she was wearing this getup to the gym in Miami on January 20. The “Dinero” singer was spotted going to Super Bowl rehearsals wearing perfectly sexy workout gear: a halter crop top and high-waisted leopard print leggings. Because someone that fabulous accessorizes at the gym, she also rocked a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings and square sunglasses.

JLo couldn’t help but smile as she walked out of the studio, as she had a special guest join her for the day: her daughter, Emme Muniz! Emme, her 11-year-old daughter with ex-husband Marc Anthony, looked ecstatic as she walked close to her mother as she grabbed coffee in Miami. For their outing, JLo covered up with some of her own tour gear, a cropped “JLo” sweatshirt. She accessorized with the massive diamond engagement ring that her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, gave her last year. Emme’s appearance at the gym with her mom begs the question: will she have a surprise appearance during JLo’s Super Bowl halftime show this year? After all, Emme proved in June 2019 that she’s just as good a dancer and singer as her mother! If you ask JLo, she’s even better than her onstage.

Emme joined her mom onstage on the first night of the It’s My Party tour, in Los Angeles, and sang “Limitless”, JLo’s song from her film Limitless, while wearing a cute Marchesa tutu to match her mom’s outfit. In a behind the scenes concert documentary, JLo praised her talented daughter during rehearsals. So proud of you. So proud of you. Even if you don’t go out there, I’d be proud of you,” she told Emme. “Everything that you are. It’s true. It’s true. You’re such a good, loving, beautiful soul.”

Emme appearance or not, JLo’s halftime show with Shakira on February 2 is going to be insane. ARod shared a rehearsal video on Instagram right before Christmas that showed the Hustlers star hanging out with a group of very young dancers, all dressed in black costumes. Something awesome is about to happen at the Super Bowl!