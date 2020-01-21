See Pics
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez, 50, Shows Off Her Flawless Abs In Crop Top & Cheetah Leggings With Daughter, 11

Jennifer Lopez Emme Muniz
BACKGRID
Jennifer Lopez 'Hustlers' on set filming, New York, USA - 29 Mar 2019
*EXCLUSIVE* Miami, FL - Jennifer Lopez shows off her taut tummy as she leaves the gym in preparation for her Super Bowl show. Jennifer stands out in sunglasses, leopard print leggings, and black sneakers. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez arrive at a Miami yoga studio for an afternoon session together. J-lo had her toned abs on full display through her Guess training top. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, BACKGRID USA 21 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: MiamiPIXX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez shows off her gym body in Miami while taking a 10 day diet challenge to cut sugar and carbs. Lopez took a 45 minute personal training session on Thursday morning clutching a bright yellow Hermes Kelly bag. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5057865 240119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Political News Editor

Jennifer Lopez let her six-pack steal the show as she headed to the gym for some Super Bowl halftime show workouts, spicing things up by rocking the cutest crop top and leggings.

With Super Bowl LIV just two weeks away, Jennifer Lopez is ramping up her workouts to hardcore levels. And the results show that her dedication to her gym sessions is definitely paying off; just look at that six-pack as proof! JLo, 50, already had impeccable abs, as anyone who looked at a photo of her over the past 30 years know, but it’s never been more apparent than while she was wearing this getup to the gym in Miami on January 20. The “Dinero” singer was spotted going to Super Bowl rehearsals wearing perfectly sexy workout gear: a halter crop top and high-waisted leopard print leggings. Because someone that fabulous accessorizes at the gym, she also rocked a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings and square sunglasses.

JLo couldn’t help but smile as she walked out of the studio, as she had a special guest join her for the day: her daughter, Emme Muniz! Emme, her 11-year-old daughter with ex-husband Marc Anthony, looked ecstatic as she walked close to her mother as she grabbed coffee in Miami. For their outing, JLo covered up with some of her own tour gear, a cropped “JLo” sweatshirt. She accessorized with the massive diamond engagement ring that her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, gave her last year. Emme’s appearance at the gym with her mom begs the question: will she have a surprise appearance during JLo’s Super Bowl halftime show this year? After all, Emme proved in June 2019 that she’s just as good a dancer and singer as her mother! If you ask JLo, she’s even better than her onstage.

Emme joined her mom onstage on the first night of the It’s My Party tour, in Los Angeles, and sang “Limitless”, JLo’s song from her film Limitless, while wearing a cute Marchesa tutu to match her mom’s outfit. In a behind the scenes concert documentary, JLo praised her talented daughter during rehearsals. So proud of you. So proud of you. Even if you don’t go out there, I’d be proud of you,” she told Emme. “Everything that you are. It’s true. It’s true. You’re such a good, loving, beautiful soul.”

Jennifer Lopez Abs
BACKGRID
Jennifer Lopez Emme Muniz
BACKGRID

Emme appearance or not, JLo’s halftime show with Shakira on February 2 is going to be insane. ARod shared a rehearsal video on Instagram right before Christmas that showed the Hustlers star hanging out with a group of very young dancers, all dressed in black costumes. Something awesome is about to happen at the Super Bowl!