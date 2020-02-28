Teddi Mellencamp Shows Off Body 3 Days After Giving Birth & Fans Applaud Her For Realistic Pic

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Teddi Mellencamp got super candid in a new Instagram post, which showed off her post-baby body three days after welcoming her daughter.

Teddi Mellencamp, 38, has opened up about her “day 3 postpartum reality” in a new Instagram post. The fitness enthusiast, who gave birth to her daughter Dove on Feb. 25, posted a mirror selfie of herself in a black bra and high-waisted compression underwear which showed off her post-baby body. In the caption she said her new reality is, “embracing and loving this body of mine. It is lots of laughs when [son] Cruz asks why my stomach hasn’t deflated. It is a flood of emotions when multiple lactation specialists tell you that only your right breast is able to breast feed the baby due to scarring on the left. It is trying to calm your mind when you are continuously running all the hypotheticals of every scenario in your head,” she wrote, adding, “It is unbelievable, unconditional love. It is tears of joy watching [husband] Edwin light up when he’s with her. It is bursting with pride watching my older kids gently, lovingly & eagerly jump into their new found big sibling roles. It is very little sleep because, let’s be real, is ‘sleep when the baby is sleeping’ actually a thing?”

The mom-of-three also wrote, “It is doing your best to not compare your journey to anyone else’s … It is a constant roller coaster & I wouldn’t change it for the world. My baby girl is here and I love her more than words can say. We each have our own journey and this is mine.” Fans loved how candid Teddi’s post was, and applauded her for a super realistic pic of her body three days postpartum. “Love the fact you’re showing the reality of pregnancy, in all its glory and pain,” one fan commented, while another added, “Thank you so much for being vulnerable and honest about your postpartum body, and inspiring women towards body positivity.”

Teddi and Edwin broke the exciting baby news in the evening of Tuesday, February 25. After taking fans through her excruciating labor, Teddi revealed that her baby was born by posting a video of herself playing with the little one’s toes, as the classic hit, “My Girl”, played in the background. Her handsome hubby was by her side throughout it all and documented the life-changing journey on his Instagram stories. The couple already share two children together, daughter Slate, 6, and son Cruz, 5.

Teddi shared the first photo of her newborn daughter, whose full name is Dove Mellencamp Arroyave, on Instagram on Wednesday, February 26. “Guess what, baby girl. You are stuck with us because we are absolutely in love with you,” she captioned the pic of her and Edwin. Teddi went makeup-free for the snap and was totally embracing her natural glow. She’s going to be such an awesome mom to little Dove, we can’t wait to see more pics of the tiny bundle of joy.