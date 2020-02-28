Watch
Hollywood Life

Nicki Minaj Apologizes After Kenneth Petty Pushes Trinidadian Singer: He Was In ‘Security Mode’

REX/Shutterstock
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend FENDI Prints On, held at FENDI, Beverly Hills, CA #FENDIPrintsOn #FFSeries @Fendi FENDI Prints On, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Oct 2019
Nicki Minaj with Husband Kenneth Petty at the Marc Jacobs fashion show in New York Pictured: Nicki Minaj,Kenneth Petty Ref: SPL5148452 120220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: New Media Images / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Nicki Minaj with Husband Kenneth Petty at the Marc Jacobs fashion show in New York Pictured: Nicki Minaj,Kenneth Petty Ref: SPL5148452 120220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: New Media Images / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Beverly Hills, CA - Nicki Minaj is mobbed by fans while arriving to her Fendi launch in Beverly Hills. The rapper showed off her curves in a silver net dress and enthusiastically greeted her screaming fans, waving and blowing kisses before pulling out her cell phone to take selfies at the event. Pictured: Nicki Minaj, Kenneth Petty BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

After Kenneth Petty got a bit ‘shove-y’ with Trinidadian singer Iwer George during Carnival, his better half – Nicki Minaj – apologized for her husband’s overprotective nature by saying he doesn’t ‘understand our culture.’

C’mon, Kenneth Petty. It’s Carnival. You’re supposed to relax! Clearly, the 41-year-old husband of Nicki Minaj, 37, didn’t get the memo. Nicki, 37, and her husband returned to her native Trinidad and Tobago to participate in the yearly festival. The “Chun Li” singer even donned a sizzling outfit that showed off all her curves. It also apparently made Kenneth a little bit jealous. While aboard a parade truck, Trinidadian artist Iwer George performed near the happy couple. At one moment, Iwer reached out towards Nicki, perhaps to get her involved in the celebration. A visibly perturbed Kenneth pushed Iwer’s arm away and gave him quite a scowl. The exchange was captured on video, leaving some people to say, “come again. Tell [Kenneth] to loosen up a bit.”

“Oh gawd,” Nicki responded online. Clearly, she needed to make amends with the people of Trinidad and Tobago, because she apologized for her hubby’s behavior. “Allyuh like sh-t eh? I go cus all yuh real fkn stink yuh know? [Kenneth] don’t understand about our culture. I apologize on his behalf. He’s always in security mode. All love. Love my country to death. Love my [people] to death. Period. … I should’ve told him it’s a very comfortable family atmosphere. He’s never been to a carnival in his life. Not even in Brooklyn, babe.”

This wasn’t the only incident where the Kenneth Petty Security was out in full force. In a second video, Nicki is seen chatting to a guy in a white t-shirt and a bucket hat. After a few words are exchanged, Kenneth – who was standing a few feet away – stepped over next to Nicki. “Update: Guy in white is her stylist,” noted the account, “but damn, #Petty ain’t crack a smile all day.”

Well, that can’t be totally true. After all, who couldn’t smile after seeing Nicki’s teal Carnival outfit. “Meet me on Tribe truck right now,” Nicki captioned the video where she debuted the jeweled outfit and her massive headdress. The outfit certainly had an effect on Kenneth, who cozied up to Nicki all day. After the parade was over, Nicki and Kenneth were seen walking into a DJ booth, hand-in-hand. As fans shouted how much they loved her, she mouthed the words, “And I love you,” back to them. “Anyone with an issue can kindly suck a d—k,” she captioned the video.