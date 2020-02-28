Nicki Minaj Apologizes After Kenneth Petty Pushes Trinidadian Singer: He Was In ‘Security Mode’

After Kenneth Petty got a bit ‘shove-y’ with Trinidadian singer Iwer George during Carnival, his better half – Nicki Minaj – apologized for her husband’s overprotective nature by saying he doesn’t ‘understand our culture.’

C’mon, Kenneth Petty. It’s Carnival. You’re supposed to relax! Clearly, the 41-year-old husband of Nicki Minaj, 37, didn’t get the memo. Nicki, 37, and her husband returned to her native Trinidad and Tobago to participate in the yearly festival. The “Chun Li” singer even donned a sizzling outfit that showed off all her curves. It also apparently made Kenneth a little bit jealous. While aboard a parade truck, Trinidadian artist Iwer George performed near the happy couple. At one moment, Iwer reached out towards Nicki, perhaps to get her involved in the celebration. A visibly perturbed Kenneth pushed Iwer’s arm away and gave him quite a scowl. The exchange was captured on video, leaving some people to say, “come again. Tell [Kenneth] to loosen up a bit.”

“Oh gawd,” Nicki responded online. Clearly, she needed to make amends with the people of Trinidad and Tobago, because she apologized for her hubby’s behavior. “Allyuh like sh-t eh? I go cus all yuh real fkn stink yuh know? [Kenneth] don’t understand about our culture. I apologize on his behalf. He’s always in security mode. All love. Love my country to death. Love my [people] to death. Period. … I should’ve told him it’s a very comfortable family atmosphere. He’s never been to a carnival in his life. Not even in Brooklyn, babe.”

This wasn’t the only incident where the Kenneth Petty Security was out in full force. In a second video, Nicki is seen chatting to a guy in a white t-shirt and a bucket hat. After a few words are exchanged, Kenneth – who was standing a few feet away – stepped over next to Nicki. “Update: Guy in white is her stylist,” noted the account, “but damn, #Petty ain’t crack a smile all day.”

Nicki minaj husband he should relax enjoy the carnival. pic.twitter.com/AyLtAgRLa0 — dwightwilliams (@dwightw40437101) February 26, 2020

Well, that can’t be totally true. After all, who couldn’t smile after seeing Nicki’s teal Carnival outfit. “Meet me on Tribe truck right now,” Nicki captioned the video where she debuted the jeweled outfit and her massive headdress. The outfit certainly had an effect on Kenneth, who cozied up to Nicki all day. After the parade was over, Nicki and Kenneth were seen walking into a DJ booth, hand-in-hand. As fans shouted how much they loved her, she mouthed the words, “And I love you,” back to them. “Anyone with an issue can kindly suck a d—k,” she captioned the video.