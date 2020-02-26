Nicki Minaj looked super loved-up with husband Kenneth Petty while partying in her home country of Trinidad for Carnival celebrations.

Nicki Minaj is the unofficial queen of Trinidad And Tobago, so it’s no surprise she visited her home country for the annual Carnival celebrations. The 37-year-old stunned in a gorgeous teal outfit while she cuddled up to her husband Kenneth Petty at the event. The adorable pair were filmed walking into a DJ booth hand-in-hand as Nicki mouthed “I love you” to a fan in the audience. She took to Instagram on Feb. 26 to share the clip from the event, which was held on Feb 24 and 25. “And I love you,” she captioned the video. “Anyone with an issue can kindly suck a d***.” Nicki also shared plenty of pics with her 110 million followers, showing off her elaborate, barely-there outfit. The MEGATRON rapper donned a bondage style jeweled corset with a blue, purple and white feathered headpiece and massive wings. Although the outfit was VERY extra, Nicki didn’t look out of place, as Carnival is an annual celebration which involves music, dancing, and elaborate, colorful costumes.

The first post she shared was a clip of herself modeling and dancing in her Carnival ensemble, which also included jeweled leg pieces on her thighs and shins. “Meet me on Tribe truck right now,” Nicki captioned the video post with a Trinidadian flag emoji. RHOA star, Kandi Burruss, who attended Carnival in Toronto with her castmates last year, commented with three flame emojis. Nicki followed up with a closeup photo of her colorful outfit. This time, the rapper’s nude fishnet stockings, jeweled nails and body glitter were all visible. She also sported dark cat eye makeup with matching blue eyeshadow. “Trini to di [bone],” Nicki implied in her photo caption, having used a bone emoji.

She even documented her journey to Trinidad on social media as she travelled with her hubby on a private jet. “My beautiful country,” she captioned the Feb. 23 clip, which showed her pouting and making kissing faces at the camera. In the clip, which featured the rapper in a colorful tank top and Kenneth in a pink hoodie, Nicki said “Hello Trinidad, we’ve arrived. We’re here!” We love seeing how much pride Nicki has for her home country!

Just before they touched down in her homeland, fans thought Nicki was hinting at being pregnant because of a video she shared that showed Kenneth rubbing her belly while on the private jet. “Trinidad with your dad,” he said as he touched his wife’s midsection. The couple has yet to address the buzz, which is just mere speculation at the moment. The duo shocked fans when they revealed they tied the knot on Oct. 21 last year. Nicki confirmed the news by taking to Instagram and showing off her and Kenneth’s “Mr.” and “Mrs.” mugs atop a glittery coffee table.