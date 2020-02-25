Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In Sultry Outfit For Carnival In Trinidad

Nicki Minaj is ready for Carnival in her native Trinidad! The rapper shared a video and photo to Instagram on February 25, that show her looking sexier than ever in a blue and silver jeweled ensemble.

Nicki Minaj just touched down in her homeland of Trinidad for its annual Carnival celebration, which is held on February 24 and 25 this year. The MEGATRON rapper, 37, gave her 110 million followers an up close and personal look at her colorful attire in a series of posts on Instagram on Tuesday morning. Nicki donned a bondage style jeweled corset with a blue, purple and white feathered headpiece and wings. Carnival is an annual celebration held around the country which consists of music, dancing, and the use of masquerade and colorful costumes.

First, she shared a clip of herself modeling dancing in her Carnival ensemble, which also included jeweled leg pieces on her thighs and shins. “Meet me on Tribe truck right now,” Nicki captioned the video post with a Trinidadian flag emoji. RHOA star, Kandi Burruss, who attended Carnival in Toronto with the cast last year, commented with three flame emojis.

Nicki followed up with a closeup photo of her colorful outfit. — This time, the rapper’s nude fishnet stockings, jeweled nails and body glitter were all visible. She also sported dark cat eye makeup with matching blue eyeshadow. “Trini to di [bone],” Nicki implied in her photo caption, having used a bone emoji.

(Photo credit: Nicki Minaj/Instagram)

(Video credit: Nicki Minaj/Instagram)

Nicki documented her journey to Trinidad on social media on Monday. The rapper was joined by her husband, Kenneth Petty on a private jet as seen in since expired clips on her Instagram Stories.

Just before they touched down in her homeland, fans thought Nicki was hinting at being pregnancy because of a video she shared that showed Kenneth rubbing her belly. “Trinidad with your dad,” he said as he touched his wife’s midsection.