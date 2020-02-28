Cynthia Bailey Claps Back At Troll Who Gets The Facts Wrong While Mocking Her Love Life

Cynthia Bailey was celebrating Pisces season with a sexy snap featuring Rihanna when an Instagram follower questioned how many times the ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ star had been married!

Don’t mess with a Pisces — that’s what one of Cynthia Bailey‘s over two million Instagram followers learned. On Feb. 27, The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star, 53, took to the social media platform to share a photo of her and fellow Pisces queen, Rihanna. The image featured the two stars positively glowing, dressed in black ensembles with Cynthia smiling for the camera and RiRi making a kissing face. “if you treat a Pisces woman right, we will show you a love that you only thought existed in movies,” Cynthia captioned the image. While the reality TV star received a ton of love for the pic, there was one fan who was decidedly unimpressed and even tried to besmirch Cynthia’s love life!

In the comments section of her post, one Instagram user left the scathing comment, “Girl you been married how many times?? Your love must not be that great.” The comment sent Cynthia’s fans off. But the RHOA star, in true fashion, shut down the drama with a decisive, one-word answer. “Once,” Cynthia responded to the hater. The reality TV star’s fans showed Cynthia nothing but love with the classy response, sending her “love and light” and even calling her a “queen!”

Clearly, there’s no hater Cynthia can’t handle. The one marriage she referred to in her response was to her former husband Peter Thomas. They married in July 2010, with the road to her wedding chronicled on the third season of RHOA. By 2016, however, Cynthia and Peter announced their split and the two finalized their divorce in March 2017. But Cynthia has since found a new love in her life. She got engaged to Fox Sports correspondent Mike Hill in July 2019, after dating for nearly a year. And wedding plans are going quite well.

“Mike is a Leo, and he definitely has a voice, an opinion. However, for this, for the most part he is kind of letting me drive the train. But he is certainly sitting in the seat next to me, for sure,” Cynthia shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. During their interview, Mike chimed in to poignantly say, “As long as she’s happy, I’m happy. That’s all that matters to me. Just tell me when I’m supposed to be there, where I’m supposed to be, and I’ll be there for her.” The couple is set to wed in Georgia in October 2020.