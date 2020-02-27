‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Feels Her Part In Margaret’s Ponytail Pull Was ‘Set Up’ By Producers

Teresa Giudice is ‘upset’ with ‘RHONJ’ producers after a clip aired that made it seem like she encouraged Danielle Staub to pull Margaret Josephs’ hair.

“Danielle claiming that Teresa told her to pull Margaret’s hair is the very thing that ended their friendship and Teresa feels like it all got taken the wrong way,” a source dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Thursday, February 27. “She doesn’t see them being friends ever again. She felt after the table flip and they moved past that, that they’d always be friends, but she really stands by the fact that the way Danielle is telling the story is not what happened. She’s aware there is footage and it’s been seen by fans, but she feels the footage that came out and what actually happened are two different stories, as she feels like she wasn’t even paying attention to Danielle and their conversation about hair-pulling.”

The insider continued, “She never thought it would turn into what it did. She honestly doesn’t even remember it happening and feels set up and upset by production over this. Teresa would never physically assault anyone. Teresa finally saw what the other ladies have been saying about Danielle, and it seems a lot of them do believe that it didn’t go down how Danielle says it did, either.” Unseen RHONJ footage that aired on Wednesday, February 19, showed the Italian cookbook author urging Danielle to pull Margaret’s hair which became one of the most explosive situations in any Real Housewives franchise.

Margaret took to Twitter to vent her frustrations over the situation after the episode aired. “Well that was crazy…. I guess it wasn’t a knee jerk reaction, it was after the fact and premeditated,” she tweeted while adding a shocked emoji. Fans of the show quickly attacked the mother-of-four on social media, with one writing, “I’m so disappointed in Teresa. I can’t believe I just saw her tell Danielle to do that do you!!!”

Things get even worse during the upcoming season 10 reunion. “You talked her into being violent!” Margaret screamed at Teresa in the nearly 2-minute clip, when she’s asked if she’s been able to forgive the mother of four. “You have no remorse!”