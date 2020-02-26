‘RHONJ’ Reunion Trailer: Margaret Blasts Teresa Giudice Over Ponytail Pull — ‘You Have No Remorse’

The Season 10 reunion of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ looks absolutely insane!

The upcoming Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 10 reunion will cover many topics, as evidenced by the three-part reunion’s first trailer released on Feb. 26, but after watching it ourselves, we must admit that we’re most looking forward to Margaret Josephs‘ attack on Teresa Giudice, following the famous ponytail pull from earlier this season. After unseen footage revealed Teresa told Danielle Staub to pull Margaret’s ponytail, Margaret took aim at Teresa during the reunion. “You talked her into being violent!” Margaret screams at Teresa in the nearly 2-minute clip, when she’s asked if she’s been able to forgive the mother of four. “You have no remorse!”

“I was so f***ing mad,” Teresa says, while trying to defend her actions. Then, Danielle also shows up to the reunion to seemingly talk about the incident, too, but based on the trailer, it’s unclear whether Danielle ever makes it out on stage. In the clip, a producer can be heard telling reunion host Andy Cohen that Danielle refuses to come out of her dressing room unless she’s seated next to him. “I’ve asked several times that I be seated with Andy. I’m an original Housewife,” Danielle says behind the scenes. “The game ends here.”

Danielle, 57, was one of the original stars of the show when it debuted in 2009. She left after season 2, but returned to RHONJ in season 8 as a “Friend of the Housewives”.

Other topics covered in the three-part reunion include Jackie Goldschneider’s eating disorder, Jennifer Aydin‘s many feuds with her co-stars over money issues and more, plus Dolores Catania admitting to feeling like an idiot for staying with David for so long without any sort of commitment. “You know what, I’m pissed off, because I’m a f***ing good catch,” Dolores gripes in the trailer.

Meanwhile, Teresa will also dive into a lot about her marriage with Joe Giudice and where they go from here, while also admitting that she’s “dying” to have sex again. The ladies also reveal whether they think Joe will try to get spousal support from Teresa, following their split late last year.

Watch the full trailer above. Then, catch new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Wednesdays at 8pm on Bravo.