Miley Cyrus Reveals The Sexy Way She’s Helping Cody Simpson Improve In The Recording Studio

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are still going strong, and the proof is in their social media PDA. The “Slide Away” singer shared a flirty comment on her beau’s Instagram page on February 27, and revealed to his near four million followers that she flashes him over the phone when they’re apart. And, Miley’s got no shame in her game!

“Where’s the screenshot of me flashing my boobies while u record,” Miley wrote under Cody’s post, which showed a series of photos of him in the recording studio. “Tip: Smiling when you sing helps pitch my brightening the sound! You’re welcome from all the above!” she concluded. Cody revealed in his post that his new “Prince Neptune” poetry book will release on April 7, with “new music to coincide.”

Despite facing breakup rumors over the holidays, Miley and Cody continue to prove that their romance very much still alive and well. It was just on Tuesday, February 25 that the pair got matching haircuts by celebrity hairstylist, Sally Hershberger. She along with Miley shared the same black and white photo of the couple after their trip to her LA salon. “Always feel cool after a trip to Herbergerzzz,” Miley wrote on top of the photo, which she posted to her Instagram Stories.

Miley and Cody first sparked romance rumors when they were photographed kissing at Backyard Bowls in West Hollywood last year on October 3. Their public PDA came just two months after her split from husband, Liam Hemsworth, who filed for divorce on August 21. The Hunger Games actor cited “irreconcilable differences” in official court documents, obtained by HollywoodLife at the time.

Following her split from Liam, Miley was also romantically linked to Kaitlynn Carter, the ex-wife of Brody Jenner. They broke things off at the end of September, just before she began dating Cody. Miley and Liam’s divorce was finalized in December.