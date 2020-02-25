Miley Cyrus Cozies Up To Cody Simpson As They Rock Matching Sunglasses In New Photo

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson were totally twinning in an adorable photo she posted, showing the couple wearing the same sunglasses. So cute!

Miley Cyrus, 27, and Cody Simpson, 23, have gleefully entered the next phase of any successful relationship: clone couple! The singers posed for an adorable photo posted to Miley’s Instagram Story on February 24, which showed them cuddled up while wearing matching sunglasses. Miley captioned the black and white snap, which you can see below, “always feel cool after a trip to Herbergerzzz,” referencing a department store located in Illinois. Maybe the couple got their identical shades, Ramones tee, and aloha shirt during a shopping trip?

The cute couple, who have been dating for nearly five months, just celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together, and it looked like they were having a blast during a romantic outing in Old Town Calabasas. Miley, rocking a Led Zeppelin t-shirt, a tweed blazer, and beat up Converse, locked arms with her man as they strolled through Los Angeles on February 15, both with huge smiles on their faces. The “Mother’s Daughter” and “La Da Dee” singers also took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to remind their fans that they’re “reserved” for each other.

As in, they literally wore “reserved” signs on their foreheads in a cute pic. “Everyday [sic] is Valentine’s Day in my life,” Cody wrote. They’re really not shy about PDA. At one point, Miley posted a scandalous photo to Instagram showing her wearing nothing but lingerie while sitting on Cody’s shoulders, her legs wrapped around his chest. This was apparently how she gave her shirtless boyfriend a haircut.

Though they’ve only been dating for a short while, and Miley just finalized her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, 30, the seem like they’re in this for the long haul. It helps that their families totally love them together, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Their families both approve [of the relationship],” the insider said. “Miley and Cody’s relationship works so well because they’ve known each other for years and they like the same things and have the same outlook on life. There’s no drama or fighting between them at all.”