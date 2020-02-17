Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson: Both Their Families Approve Of Relationship & More Reasons It Works

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been inseparable since they started dating, and he’s even spent the holidays with her family in Nashville!

Miley Cyrus, 27, and Cody Simpson, 23, are happier than ever in their romance — and despite only dating a few months, have the support of their family and friends! “Their families both approve [of the relationship],” a source close to the couple spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, adding that the pair have plenty and common. “Miley and Cody’s relationship works so well because they’ve known each other for years and they like the same things and have the same outlook on life. There’s no drama or fighting between them at all. They’re both homebodies a lot of the time. It’s just easy,” the insider continued.

Miley shocked fans when she announced her divorce from longtime love Liam Hemsworth, 30, in August. The pair began their nearly decade-long relationship as teenagers, meeting on the 2009 set of The Last Song — but lasted only eight months as a married couple. “At the end of the day, Liam realized he wanted to be with someone who ran a more traditional household and wasn’t as out there as Miley,” the source continued, explaining that Cody and Miley are a better romantic match. “Miley will always be Miley and she’s very out there and as Liam got older, he realized that wasn’t what he wanted in a partner anymore. He wanted traditional and that’s just not Miley. She’ll never change for anyone and she’s OK with that. It started a lot of fights between them.”

While Miley and Cody’s relationship seemed to be a sudden rebound off her splits from Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter, the pair were actually friends for years and hooked up romantically in the past. In a live stream on Instagram story, the duo hilariously argued about where they shared their first kiss — which turned out to be several years back on Miley’s couch! Cody and Miley often vacationed together, and he even tagged along on her romantic getaway with ex Patrick Schwarznegger to Miami in 2014.

Cody previously gushed about Miley at the Tiffany & Co. mens launch event in October, sharing that the pair found each other at just the right time. “We’ve been friends…the reason why it’s not been like a really crazy, sudden thing is because we’ve been friends for so long that when, you know, we sort of found each other again in a space…we both met back in the day when we were partying a lot and we had a lot of fun then, but now we found each other in a space where we’re not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy,” he told us at the event.