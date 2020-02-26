Jenelle Evans & David Eason Spotted Shopping For New Pet Supplies After He Insists They’re Not Back Together

Jenelle Evans & David Eason enjoyed some time with one another during a fun shopping trip days after he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the two are not back together!

A simple trip out… or something so much more? Jenelle Evans, 28, and David Eason, 31, were seen shopping for new pet supplies at a Walmart in Leland, North Carolina, on Tuesday, February 25. TMZ posted a pic of them (which you can see HERE) where they were seen leaving the retail store with a couple of her kids tagging along. The former Teen Mom 2 star dressed casual for the outing in a camo sweatshirt and black sweatpants with David following suit in his own comfy ensemble. One of her children looked to be holding a doggy or pet bed with another bags apparently having dog food inside. This may cause some to raise eyebrows as David made headlines last year when he admitted to killing her French bulldog Nugget. He did this after the pup “snapped” at the pair’s two-year-old daughter, Ensley.

Rumors have been swirling that the former couple are back together after they were spotted out during back-to-back sightings in Nashville, TN — including an outing at Aldean’s bar on Sunday, February 9. The pair were low-key and casual at the kitchen and rooftop restaurant, with many believing the exes were on a date. David confirmed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Saturday, February 15, that things are strictly platonic between them at the moment. “Jenelle and I are not back together but really just trying to work on our friendship,” David said, adding that co-parenting “pretty much sums up” their relationship. “We are just trying to be the best parents we can right now.”

“Jenelle and David are not officially back together, but they have quietly been working on strengthening their relationship as co-parents and spending more time together,” a source close to the couple also tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. They only share Ensley together however Jenelle and David both have kids from previous relationships.

The insider continued, “They’re doing this really for their kids and family. Jenelle is looking at 2020 as a fresh start without MTV and the extra drama and focusing on making her family whole again. She wants to be able to co-parent better with him but she’s being cautious as she hasn’t forgotten what happened so because of this she is taking things slow.”