David Eason Says He & Jenelle Evans ‘Are Not Back Together’ But Trying To Be ‘Best Parents Right Now’

David Eason EXCLUSIVELY confirmed his relationship status with ex Jenelle Evans to HollywoodLife, amidst rumors that the pair are back together!

David Eason, 30, is setting the record straight about his relationship status with Jenelle Evans, 28! “Jenelle and I are not back together but really just trying to work on our friendship,” David told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, adding that co-parenting “pretty much sums up” their relationship. “We are just trying to be the best parents we can right now,” David — who is dad to 11-year-old Maryssa with ex Whitney Johnson, in addition to Ensley — also told us. The comments come amidst rumors that David and Jenelle are back on after back-to-back sightings in Nashville, TN — including an outing at Aldean’s bar on Feb. 9. The pair were low-key and casual at the kitchen and rooftop restaurant, with many believing the exes were on a date.

“Jenelle and David are not officially back together, but they have quietly been working on strengthening their relationship as co-parents and spending more time together,” a source close to the couple also tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re doing this really for their kids and family. Jenelle is looking at 2020 as a fresh start without MTV and the extra drama and focusing on making her family whole again. She wants to be able to co-parent better with him but she’s being cautious as she hasn’t forgotten what happened so because of this she is taking things slow,” the insider continued.

Despite not being back together, the pair still have strong feelings for each other. She loves David and it’s always been hard for Jenelle to walk away, but those close to her are disappointed she is giving David another shot into her life,” the source added. “Nobody is surprised though.” In addition to being spotted at the Nashville bar on Feb. 9, the couple were also seen with their 3-year-old daughter out-and-about around the southern city on Jan. 15.

As we’ve previously reported, the couple have been working hard at their relationship as friends just three months after their tumultuous split. David and Jenelle have had a year of ups-and-downs, which included David shooting their family dog in front of their kids last Spring. The couple temporarily lost custody of their kids as a result, and Jenelle later threatened to file for divorce and a restraining order — the latter of which she’s since dropped. In addition to Ensley, Jenelle is also mom to Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith.