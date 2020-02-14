Jenelle Evans & David Eason Living Together & Working On Relationship 3.5 Mos. After Split

Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Jenelle Evans and her estranged husband, David Eason, are reportedly living together in their North Carolina home three and a half months following their tumultuous split.

Together again? Jenelle Evans, 28, and David Eason, 31, are reportedly living under the same roof in their North Carolina home, according to a report from TMZ. The pair have been living off and on together for a number of weeks and things are seemingly going much smoother this time around, sources close to Jenelle and David shared with the outlet. This all comes after Jenelle filed for divorce in October 2019, taking her kids — three-year-old daughter Ensley, with David, son Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith and 10-year-old Jace she shares with Andrew Lewis. In the time after Jenelle filed for divorce, however, there have been signs that the couple were mulling over their strained relationship.

On Jan. 14, Jenelle and David were photographed with their three-year-old daughter strolling through Nashville. Although it was initially reported that the couple were co-parenting Ensley, the meet-up could have also had a dual meaning for the pair to come to a reconciliation. Days before the trio got together, Jenelle filed to dismiss the restraining order she had filed against David in November, after filing to divorce him. But Jenelle and David didn’t just make time to reunite with their daughter.

Roughly one month after their co-parenting session with Ensley, David and Jenelle got together for drinks at a Nashville bar on Feb. 8. The duo was spotted at Nashville hot spot Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar only a few days before Valentine’s Day. Both were dressed casually and appeared to be in good spirits. Fans can only speculate that the pair came together to finally discuss how they wanted to move forward with their relationship.

Things between David and Jenelle have been anything but easy. They endured a lot of custody drama in July following an incident that saw David killing their family dog, Nugget, after the canine bit the couple’s daughter. From there, it’s been an incredibly winding road for the couple. But if the pair are reconciling and living together again, fans can only hope that this is the start of a new beginning for them both.