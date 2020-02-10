Jenelle Evans & David Eason Fuel Reunion Rumors As They Enjoy Night Out At Nashville Bar Together

Rumors of a reconciliation between Jenelle Evans and ex David Eason are swirling after the former couple were spotted yet again at a Nashville bar!

Jenelle Evans,28, and her ex David Eason seem very much back together! The former couple were seen stepping out for a date night at Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar in Nashville, TN on Saturday, Feb. 8 in a photo obtained by TMZ. Jenelle can be seen enjoying a canned beverage while David stands directly behind her at the bar, as a large Coca Cola sign glows behind them. The brunette looked casual for the evening out in a black leather jacket. The sighting is comes fresh of Jenelle saying that she would never get back together with her ex, whom she shares 3-year-old Ensley Jolie with.

This isn’t the first time the tumultuous couple have been spotted together out and about since the break-up. Jenelle and David were seen taking their daughter Ensley for a stroll in Nashville on Jan. 15, shortly after the mom-of-there dropped her restraining order. Jenelle’s “change of heart” was the result of wanting Ensley to have a relationship with her father and because she’s tired of having to be in and out of court. However, Jenelle and David’s Nashville reunion shouldn’t be confused with a romantic reconciliation, sources previously spilled to HollywoodLife.

The reunion was a shocker since the MTV alum filed for divorce and a restraining order in November after she and the kids moved away from the North Carolina ranch she and David shared. She stated that the reason for the restraining order was that she felt her life was in danger due to Eason’s growing violent behavior. Yet, Jenelle does want to co-parent with David as civil as possible — similar to how she does with her ex, Nathan Griffith whom she shares 5-year-old son Kaiser together.

Jenelle previously claimed she “feared for her life,” which was, in part, why she initially filed for a restraining order against David. However, the Davidson County Circuit Court Clerk confirmed that the former Teen Mom 2 star filed documents on Friday, Jan. 10, to dismiss her order of protection against David. The date of dismissal was set for Monday, Jan. 13, and it was a voluntary dismissal.

It was on Oct. 31 that Jenelle revealed she began the divorce process with David in a note on Instagram. She admitted that after evaluating her life, she needed to make “big life decisions” — beginning with choosing to end her marriage to David. Jenelle and David were together for two years before they married in September 2017.