‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans & David Eason — The Truth Behind Their Recent Reunion

There’s a reason Jenelle Evans surprisingly reunited with David Eason in Nashville on Jan. 14, despite the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star once writing she’s ‘scared for [her] life and [her] children’s well-being’ because of her estranged husband.

It was a shocking sight to see Jenelle Evans, 28, and David Eason, 31, back together with their daughter Ensley, 2, in Nashville, Tenn. on Jan. 14, but don’t start spouting romance rumors. “Jenelle was with David the other day because Jenelle wants to have a surface level friendship with David to make it easier on the co-parenting with their shared little one, not because they are working on getting back together,” a source close to Jenelle EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, nearly three months after the Teen Mom 2 star announced her split from her husband — and subsequent move away from their shared home and ranch in North Carolina — in Oct. 2019.

“She’s already told those close to her if he shows any sign of aggression or anger she’s taking their daughter and leaving. She won’t stand for that,” our source explains, meaning Jenelle’s not cutting David slack despite filing to dismiss her restraining order against the disgraced MTV star on Jan. 10, which the Davidson County Circuit Court Clerk confirmed to Entertainment Tonight.

While David is now allowed to spend time with his estranged wife and their daughter, Jenelle has still “come a long way” and is “trying to remain strong for her kids,” our source says. In addition to her daughter whom she shares with David, Jenelle is also the mother of Kaiser Griffith, 5, and Jace Evans, 10, from past relationships.

The divorce process may still be on for Jenelle and David, but even attempting a friendship is still a surprise for Jenelle. The MTV star painted a haunting picture of her home life with David when she reportedly filed to obtain a restraining order in Oct. 2019, on the same day she announced the end of their two-year marriage. “Because of [David’s] recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being,” Jenelle wrote in court documents that were read by E! News.

After Jenelle packed her bags and moved Ensley, her son Kaiser and herself off The Ranch (the nickname of her former home with David), she didn’t reveal where exactly her whereabouts where. However, she appears to be living in Tennessee right now, which is nearby her ex Nathan Griffith. Her mom, Barbara Evans, spent this past Thanksgiving with Jenelle in the state, and Jenelle was also seen at a bowling alley with her ex in Tennessee that same month. That would explain Jenelle and David’s decision to reunite in Nashville!