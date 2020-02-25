Why Scott Disick’s Making A Point To Show His Love To Sofia Richie On Social Media More Often

Scott Disick is leaving flirty comments on girlfriend Sofia Richie’s social media account lately and it’s all to proclaim his love for the stunning model.

Sofia Richie’s Instagram account has been heating up lately all thanks to boyfriend Scott Disick, 36! And a source close to the 21-year-old model who dished EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife revealed that Sofia doesn’t seem to mind one bit. “Sofia is super confident in her relationship with Scott, but of course it still feels nice when he drops the occasional sweet comment on her Instagram,” the insider explained.

“Sofia sees posting pics together and commenting on each other’s photos as a way of proclaiming their love for each other,” the pal continued. “Sofia loves showing Scott off to the world and she is proud of her man and she loves when he does the same. It’s just another way of professing their love and she appreciates his effort. She thinks it’s really sweet.”

Another source close to the Talentless entrepreneur EXCLUSIVELY spoke with HollywoodLife and added: “Scott is learning fast that social media with your girlfriend who is younger than you is a thing that is vastly more important than he’d like it to be and it isn’t going away. He has wanted to keep their private time as private as possible but in the bubble that they live in and the celebrity they enjoy that doesn’t exactly offer that possibility. It just got to a point where Sofia really was upset that they haven’t been doing more social pics and videos together so she was hoping that he would do it more,” the friend said. “And Scott has and he is looking to find an even pace so they are both happy moving along because he really loves her and wants her to be happy!”

After Sofia posted a stunning mirror selfie on Feb. 24, Scott clearly took notice and made sure to drop a flirty comment on his lady’s social media status. “That’s a fine looking woman 👩,” Scott, 36, commented on his girlfriend’s new photo. Scott made another big move on Feb. 6 after he started following Sofia on Instagram which he had never done in the past. A source at the time EXCLUSIVELY told us, “Scott never followed Sofia because it really wasn’t something that ever occurred to him and it had nothing to do with his feelings for her. Scott looks at social media as a means for networking and promoting his clothing line, Talentless. He posts the occasional personal photo, but when he does it’s usually of his kids [Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5]. Scott realized how much social media is a part of Sofia’s life and she’s such a big part of his life so he decided it was important to follow her. Scott loves Sofia and if it shows her how much she means to him, then he’s all for something as simple as following her on Instagram.”